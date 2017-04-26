Earth Day Celebration & March for Science

On Saturday April 22 people across the globe celebrated EARTH DAY. People in countries around the world participated in Earth Day celebration over the weekend to acknowledge the impact we humans have on our planet. This year’s theme is “Make Every Day Earth Day”. Earth Day was established in 1970 and is now celebrated by a half-billion people around the world.

Earth Day Festivals and celebrations helps to educate people about environmental issues and how we can protect the earth. Festivals are a fun and festive way to encourage people of all ages to develop a deeper understanding of the environment and ways to help protect the planet for future generations. Festivals provide education and resources on topics important issues like global warming, recycling, going green and pollution. Education and action are the two most valuable steps you can take to preserve the planet. Earth Day is also a day when community groups gather for community clean-up days and recycling collections. This year’s Earth Day was combined with the March on Science.

Millions of people gathered in over 600 cities worldwide across the country including Washington DC to March for Science. The March for Science is a celebration of science and the important role that science plays in each of our lives. The march also generated political attention around whether or not scientists should involve themselves in politics. “In the face of an alarming trend toward discrediting scientific consensus and restricting scientific discovery, we might ask instead: can we afford not to speak out in its defense?” stated by the March for Science National committee. The committee believes that the most effective way to protect science is to encourage the public to value and invest in it. The March for Science champions and defends science and scientific integrity, but it is a small step in the process toward encouraging the application of science in policy. The March for Science aligned perfectly with Earth Day which highlighted the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world, the planet and the environment.