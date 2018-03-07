Dueling Pianos headlines CPA Bash

Jennifer McMillan, head of fundraising for Colleton Prep Academy (CPA), pulled off a successful fundraiser this past weekend as she hired Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos to bring the entertainment to CPA’s annual BASH (Building a Scholastic Heritage). Dueling Pianos was a new concept for Walterboro although many have visited piano bars elsewhere and this is exactly how McMillan came up with the idea. “One thing I really enjoy doing when we leave town is to find a piano bar and I thought maybe we could bring something like this to Walterboro”, said McMillan. She began her search and finally decided the guys at Cutting Edge would be the perfect fit to entertain alumni, parents, staff and visitors at CPA’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Dueling pianos involves two baby grand pianos, both facing each other. The piano players put on an all request show. Anything the audience wants to hear, the players are sure to know. They can play 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, or current rap, country , rock and roll. Anything the audience can imagine, they can perform. The show is extremely interactive and entertaining. The audience is thoroughly involved and participates throughout the entire event, as proven by Joe Flowers as he was seen dancing a little on stage. Event goers were laughing, clapping, singing, dancing and loving every minute the guys were tickling the ivories.

The CPA Bash raises money as a capital campaign. The money raised is used to help offset the cost of the schools needs.

During the Bash, event goers are able to enjoy some great food, participate in a silent auction and bid on items put together by each grade during a live auction. This year, like those in the past, auction items did not disappoint. An oyster table, an Adirondack chair with footrest, Michael Kors handbags, a burn barrel and a mattress swing were just a few of the items up for grabs during the live auction.

At the end of the night, when the Colleton County Farmers Market fell quiet and everyone had headed home, McMillan felt a sense of relief. Her first Bash as come to an end and she believed the school raised around $ 15,000, which will go a long way. “I believe people had a good time doing something different in Walterboro. We raised some money and I feel like we had a successful Bash”, said McMillan when looking back on the event. If you missed this year’s event go on and plan to attend nest year as McMillan is already thinking of what to do to keep it fun and fresh.

CPA will hold a 5K on March 24 at 7 am to help the chorus raise funds for their December cruise to the Bahamas. There will also be a family fun night in April along with a father/daughter dance and a middle school dance followed by the CPA talent show in May.