Drought conditions discussed by state ag leaders

Farms in the western parts of Colleton County may be impacted by a drought, and some farmers experiencing worse conditions in other parts of South Carolina can now ask state leaders for drought assistance.

S.C. Department of Agriculture released a report last week, stating new drought conditions are worsening in parts of the Palmetto State. Colleton is listed among the counties being impacted by a lack of rain. In this report, S.C. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says the dry weather is causing farmers to deal with insect infestations, reduced crop yields, and dry pastures.

However, no data on how badly crops are being impacted will be available until after the current seasons and livestock sales are over.

“Farms across many parts of the state are suffering the effects of hot weather and not enough rain,” said Weathers, in a press release. “Slightly lower temperatures this week should provide some relief, but this drought is tough on our South Carolina farmers.”

Other counties in South Carolina besides Colleton are experienced worse drought conditions. Allendale, Lexington, York and parts of Anderson and Greenville counties are in an extreme drought: an extreme drought stage is two stages worse than what Colleton County is currently labeled as having.

“The flash drought continued to rapidly impact the region with both above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation,” according to information provided by the “U.S. Drought Monitor” report.

This report states that South Carolina has had its fourth-warmest summer in history. Other states, including Georgia and Florida, also experienced record-setting droughts this year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Stanley Gruber is a local farmer from Dorchester County. His CSA (boxed vegetable deliveries) services several area counties, including Colleton County. Gruber says the current drought conditions have impacted his business. “It has impacted me a great deal, especially with corn,” he said. “

Gruber says the drought from earlier this year, in May, was worse on him, but he says the summer’s heavy heatwave combined with the current lack of rain is creating a problem. “It creates a problem with pollination,” he said, of the heavy heat. “My vegetable crops are irrigated, but those with peanuts in the ground right now who are trying to dig peanuts are having a difficult time, from the ground being so dry.”

Only six counties total in South Carolina are being impacted by dry weather, meaning much of the rest of South Carolina counties are not being impacted at all by the dry conditions. Those cattle farmers who are in a D3 (extreme) classification can seek relief payments through the Livestock Forage Program.

The state’s Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to report any drought conditions they are experiencing by going to www.agriculture.sc.gov.