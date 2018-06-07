Dr. Lance Christopher Braye: A Journey supported by his community

On May 19, 2018 Lance Christopher Braye graduated from The Medical University of South Carolina, College of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine. “After what seemed to be a long time and lots of graduations, I can finally say no more years of school, I am Dr. Lance Christopher Braye,” said Braye.

Braye was born in the Bronx NY to parents Ruby Aiken and Lloyd Braye. At age of 4-year-old he and his family moved to Walterboro, the hometown of his grandmother Vance Lee Washington. He attended Northside Elementary School and Forest Circle Middle School. Braye was an all-around student excelling academically and participated in several extracurricular activities. He was also a member of the “Band of Blue”, football team, track team and academic team that helping to shape his skills for leadership and laser focus determination. “Coach George Smith was my track coach, AP teacher and mentor, he placed me in my first leadership role in high school and continued to be a mentor throughout my journey,” says Braye.

In 2009 Braye graduated from Colleton County High School with honors as the Class of 2009 Valedictorian. His speech encouraged fellow classmates to, “look forward to the possibilities of the future, realize the sky is the limit so shoot for the stars”. Braye shared that as a child his parents told he and his siblings they could be whatever they wanted to be when they grew up. “Growing-up I had a list of things I want to be ranging from an archaeologist to a stand-up comedian, “said Braye. “Becoming a doctor was also on the list, as I got older it moved to the top of my list of future possibilities. My mother is a dedicated nurse which also gave me exposure and opportunity to explore a career in the healthcare.

Braye received a full academic scholarship to The Citadel Military College in Charleston SC where he received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with Honors in May 2013. “After attending football camp at the Citadel, the summer before my high school senior year and participating in the Pre-Knob Program I was sold,” said Braye. “The Citadel was the only college I applied to, I’m blessed to have received admission and a full scholarship,” he says. In July 2011 Braye had the opportunity to study abroad at Veritas University in San Jose, Costa Rica as a Citadel student.

After graduating from The Citadel, Braye was accepted into MUSC College of Medicine on a full academic scholarship. While at MUSC Braye also competed a duel-program earning a Master of Public Health in Health Behavior and Health Promotion. The College of Medicine required Braye to complete a Family Medicine Rotation as a part of his program. “I asked, and Dr. Flowers said yes”, said Braye, referring to the conversation he had with Dr. Joseph Flowers when he asked to complete his Family Medicine Rotation at Walterboro Family Practice. “I’m so lucky to have had the opportunity to return home to Walterboro and work with Dr. Flowers and the team at Walterboro Family Practice, I learned so much from them,” said Braye. “Dr. Flowers is a role model for me. I’m inspired to follow in his footsteps to be actively involved and engaged in my community while caring for their health of wellbeing,” he says.

After graduating in May, Braye relocated to Massachusetts with his wife Paris, an Army Captain in Air Defense Artillery, where he will complete a four-year Family Practice residency at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in Lawrence Massachusetts. After which he plans to return home to Walterboro to work and care for his home community.

Since Braye’s 2009 Valedictorian speech to “shoot for the stars”, he has accomplished a star quality list of impressive achievements that includes, multiple scholarships, awards, honors, research projects, published writing, public speaking, teaching opportunities, leadership roles, community service activities and membership in several professional organizations. “Everything I’ve done and accomplished has been because of my family and community who supported me through this entire journey. I am humble and extremely grateful for everyone who has been there with me from pre-school to where I am today,” said Braye. He will return to Walterboro on June 8 to celebrate with his brother Michael on his graduation from Colleton County High School on Friday evening.