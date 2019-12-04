Dozens walk, race in annual Turkey Trot









The annual Turkey Trot race/run was held on Thanksgiving Day, drawing dozens of runners from across the county.

The event is sponsored by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce. According to Jeremy Ware, president, and CEO of the chamber, approximately 70 people participated in the event, which was broken down into different distance and genre categories for different runners.

The winners of the Male 5K race are Shelton Reynolds, who took first place with a time of 18 minutes; Scott Wilson, who placed second with a time of 18:47; and Trevor Wilson, who placed third with a time of 19:10 minutes.

In the Female 5K, the winner was Mylinda O’Quinn, with a time of 23:03. The second-place winner was Erin Padgett, with a time of 24:19, and the third-place winner was Meredith Roberts, with a time of 25:04 minutes.

In the overall 5k Walk, the winners are Emily Martin, Rhonda Martin, and Michael Holmes.

“… It was a fun-filled event with family and friends,” said Ware, in a written statement.

In addition to the recent Turkey Trot, the chamber also recently hosted its annual Business After Hours. The November event each year is held at the farm of Walterboro business owners, Jamey and Sharon Copeland.

According to Ware, the event drew more than 300 people. “The November event featured oysters, barbecue and other Lowcountry cuisine,” said Ware, along with live music by Bruce Standiford.

“The atmosphere was full of great business leaders, family, and friends,” said Ware. “Discussions of the latest business announcement, new technology and the anxiousness of family coming into town for the holidays filled the air.”

The sponsors of the November Business After Hours event were CT Lowndes and Company; the Bank of the Lowcountry; Jimmy Fitts Catering; Don Holmes, CPA; The Flower Barn and Old Seed Counter; Louies Liquor and Fine Wines; Lucas Electric and the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce.

For information on how to join the chamber, contact the chamber via email at chamberadmin@colletoncounty.org.