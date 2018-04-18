Downtown Walterboro welcomes new boutique: Twig to hold grand opening on April 21

Downtown Walterboro has a new tenant opening up at 225 East Washington Street. The store, named Twig, will be offering classic home and garden decor and gifts as well as the classic style clothing from Colbert Clothing. The store is a mash up of new versus old and one of a kind finds. Twig will carry items like painted furniture, antique pieces, new lamps and vintage finds. They will also carry baby gifts, jewelry, hand crafted soaps and a small men’s section. There is also a back yard where shoppers can find the perfect addition, such as unique planters, to their yards or gardens. Shoppers can expect to find items marked anywhere from $5 to $400. There is a little something for everyone.

Jessica Burdick, owner of Colbert Clothing, could not be more excited about the new business opening. Since the end of 2015 when she opened Colbert Clothing her business has grown by leaps and bounds. What started out as a home studio business has now grown to being part of a store front downtown where some of her existing customers already go to shop. “The combination of the classic gifts and decor Twig is offering and the classic style of Colbert Clothing is the perfect combination,” said Burdick. The clothing portion of the store will offer a lovely variety of pieces, sizes and accessories. Plus sizes are just now being added to the inventory and pieces can be purchased for as low as $15. Burdick is excited to have this opportunity to continue to grow her business and if all goes well she expects to open another store front in a neighboring county before too long. Aside from being able to browse Colbert Clothing in Twig Wednesdays- Saturdays, folks can also expect to see the vendor take part in Martinis and Me again this year and they can shop her website at www.colbertclothing.com.

On April 21, from 11 am- 2 pm, Twig will hold their grand opening and wish to invite everyone to come downtown and check out what they have to offer. They will celebrate with refreshments, giveaways and raffles. The owner of Twig says her main goal is to draw people to the downtown merchants. Saturday is sure to be a great day to flood downtown as the weather will be great and there are lots of other events happening as well.