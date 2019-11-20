Dowd signs with Newberry College







Colleton County High School Senior, Heather Dowd, accepted an invitation to play soccer on the Newberry Wolves Women’s Soccer team last Wednesday. She committed to them back in February for midfield positions.

Dowd is the daughter of Thomas and Jody Dowd of Walterboro. She currently has a 4.2-grade average. Dowd is not new in the soccer program. She has played for 14 years with two years playing on Junior Varsity and going on her fourth for Varsity. Her primary position is forward. She was also named “Rookie of the Year.”

Although she received offers from Columbia College, Coker College, and Erskine, Dowd felt like home when she visited Newberry College. She said, “The team was very welcoming, and I wanted a small school. Newberry was the perfect match for me.” Dowd went to the CASL tournament, and the coaches reached out to her. From there she went to a couple of their soccer camps and was offered a position at the school. She is a team player, and this was her dream come true. Dowd says it is now her job, so she will take this serious and do anything she needs to do to make sure she is the best she can be and be ready for everything.

The coaches that helped her reach this point in her life were: Danny Wiggins, Chad Bridges, and Brandi Griffith. “I would like to thank everyone in my life, without each and every one of you, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Dowd.

Academics were also important in her decision. Dowd plans on pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy.

Dowd added, “I could not be happier to say that I am a Wolf and a college athlete at an amazing school. Go Wolves!”