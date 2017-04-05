Don’t Miss out on Spring Walks at Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary

If you have never experienced all the exciting things that the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary has to offer, now is the time. With Spring being a busy tourist time for the City of Walterboro, it is also a great time to explore the over 600 acres with over 4 miles of walking, biking, hiking, and trails the Wildlife Sanctuary has hidden inside. The City of Walterboro and Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary announced four spring nature walks in a press release that began in March, highlighting the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. “These walks are for tourists, in that they take place during the busy spring season while people are in Walterboro for many events,” according to City of Walterboro Tourism Director Michelle Strickland, “but they are also for the community to come out and see sanctuary because many of our local residents don’t really know what the Sanctuary has to offer.” The third walk in the series will be held April 22nd, 2017 at 9:00 am at the Detreville Street entrance, where local Regional Wildlife Biologist with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Dean Harrigal, will be the featured speaker. In a press release from Strickland last month, it notes that Harrigal has been a biologist for over 28 years where he has focused most of his career in the ACE Basin region which includes the Ashepoo, Edisto, and Combahee Rivers. The walks will be along the boardwalks, paved, and gravel walkways that line the four miles of trails inside the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. The last walk in the spring series will be May 13th at 8:00 am, also at the Detreville Street Entrance where the featured speaker, Charlie Sweat, will take you down an overview of the sanctuary development as he played a key role in the sanctuaries development. Strickland said that this series of walks has been a great way to showcase the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary in a way that is appealing to both the local community and tourist. For more information on the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary, the spring walks, or any information on any other things that Walterboro has to offer, stop in at the Welcome Center at 1273 Sniders Highway.