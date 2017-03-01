Don’t Let It Go!

Have you ever been under pressure? Real pressure suffocates and entangles. Have you ever heard that real pressure will “bust” a pipe? It’s the kind of pressure where you can’t sleep at night and can’t rest during the day. We have such pressure at school, or at home, at church and especially at work. We feel pressure to pay bills as they pile upon us and everywhere you look there is pressure and more pressure. Somebody’s dream is on life support and you’re about to pull the plug. You are in the fight of your life and you just don’t feel like you’ve got any fight left. Be encouraged!

In Luke 8, Jesus enters in the ship with the disciples and tells them to let’s go to the other side. Jesus said they were going somewhere and that Word gave them a promised destiny. The enemy sends a storm and the disciples have doubts and pressure to hold on to that promise. That Word doesn’t guarantee you will have an easy life with no storms but it brings purpose and his presence. Hold on! Jesus is coming! Faith never quits! The difference between success and failure is just getting up one more time than you fall. Your Faith never quits!

Maybe family turmoil is trying to sink your vessel, but hold on to the Word. Maybe attacks on your character are trying to drown you but hold on to the Word. Your money may run out, your feelings may run out or even friends may run out! But your faith will carry you through! Fear and anxiety are attempting to swallow but hold on to the Word. Hold on to that Word because it makes you unsinkable. The fight isn’t about who you are today but the fight is about where you’re going to be. The greatest storm of your life means your closer to your destiny! So hold on your Word and don’t let it go!