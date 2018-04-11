Don’t be left in the past, Purchase tickets to “The Amazing History Race” today

Are you a fan on the reality CBS television show “The Amazing Race”? The show races teams around the globe requiring teams to deduce clues, navigate themselves in foreign areas, interact with locals, perform physical and mental challenges, and vie for airplane, boat, taxi, and other public transportation options on a limited budget provided by the show. Teams are progressively eliminated at the end of most legs, while the first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins the grand prize of US$1 million. Have you ever wanted to try it yourself? Now is your chance to try it Walterboro style. That’s correct, Walterboro style! On April 21 from 10 am- 1 pm, The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS) will send teams racing against each other through the downtown streets of Walterboro to complete several challenges that will relate to Walterboro, lowcounty and South Carolina history.

This unique and first time fundraiser will help CCHAPS continue to educate, share and preserve local history for many years to come. The race, which will be walked or run on foot, is not spread out too far so folks of any age will enjoy participating. The hope is families and friends will come out and challenge on another to see who knows the most about our local history to finish the race first. The winning team will not win the grand prize of US$1 million but will take home their own trophies or metals.

If traveling through the streets of downtown Walterboro by foot on a Saturday morning does not sound fun to you, that’s okay. There will be trivia games and outside games set up at the Bedon-Lucas House for you to try. The games were designed by a class at the College of Charleston as a class project and they are sure to take some historic knowledge to win. Also at the Bedon-Lucas House will be live music by the Going to the Dogs Band, who were just recognized by Channel 2 as local heroes for all of their charitable work for nonprofit organizations, and a silent auction. The cost is $20 to participate and includes a t-shirt or $50 for the family and friends package which includes 2 adults and up to 4 children under 12. The package include 2 t-shirts additional shirts can be purchased for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cchaps.com, at the CCHAPS office at the Bedon-Lucas House during office hours or at Consignment envy. To guarantee you receive a correct size t-shirt purchase your ticket before April 15. Come on out and enjoy a family friendly event for family members of all ages.