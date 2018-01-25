District Spelling Bee Winners

On Thursday, January 18th Colleton County School District held the 2018 District Spelling Bee. Students who participated in the District Spelling Bee were winners from classroom and school spelling bees. These students were now competing in the District Spelling Bee to ensure a spot at the Regional Spelling Bee which will be held March 8th at Lightsey Chapel at Charleston Southern University. The winner of the Regional Spelling Bee will go on to compete in the National Spell Bound Spelling Bee in Washington D.C., with the date to be announced.

The Director of Elementary Education, Mrs. Jessica Williams, welcomed students, parents, and guest on behalf of the Colleton County School District. Judges for the evening included Ms. Mary Jo Fox (Technology Instructor Coach), Dr. Vanessa Nelson-Reed (Director of Federal Programs), and Mr. Patrick Thomas (Teacher at Colleton County High School). The Colleton County School District uses The Scripps National Spelling Bee Program and the Pronouncer, Mrs. Celeste Stone, for the evening explained the rules before the spelling bee began.

The Spelling Bee began with participants heading to the microphone to face the judges as they awaited their first round of words. Each student participating made it through the first round of words however only two students made it through their second round of words, Bryson Peres from Hendersonville Elementary School and Will Stivender from Northside Elementary School. Stivender fell into second place when he missed his third-round word of azalea, putting Peres in first place as he correctly spelled his third round word of flabbergasted. To end the bee, Peres had to spell one final word to win, linoleum, which he completed with ease.

The top three for the District Spelling Bee are: 3rd place- Julissa Washington, 2nd place- Willis Stivender, and 1st place- Byrson Peres. These three students will all compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in March.

Awards were given out by the Colleton County Superintendent, Dr. Franklin Foster, Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Juliet White, and Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Cliff Warren to all students who participated in the event for winning their school’s spelling bees and special awards to the top three District Spelling Bee winners.