District Honors Retirees

The Colleton County School District is honoring the work of 41 local educators who are set to retire at the end of this school year.

Those who are officially retiring this year were honored on Tuesday night by school district officials in a special ceremony.

Though not listed among those who are retiring, Colleton County School District officials have confirmed that Cindy Riley is also retiring at the end of this year.

Riley is the principal of Forest Hills Elementary School and is a longtime educator within the county’s public school system.

School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster says Riley has “indicated her intent” to retire at the end of this school year.

Colleton’s official last day of school for public school students is set for June 2nd.

Those being honored are: Patricia Bassett; Margie Bellinger; Miriam Bessinger; Joyce Bethay; Betty Broughton; Mary B. Brown; Robert Brown; Kim Bryant; Cynthia Ceasar; Nolan Clayton; Elizabeth Craven; Gerald Crosby; Janeth Dossett; Gloria Ferguson; Johnnie Fryar; Alva Gadson; Martha Hankerson; Felicia Harley; Laura Harper; Beverly Haynes; Georgianne Hilton; Lydia Hiott; Linda Hirschfeld; Linda Howell; Bernard Jackson; Brenda Jones; Shirley Kelly; Luella Linder; Vivian Manigo; David Martin; Floria McKellar; Jane Pence; Shirley Pinckney; Joe Rivers; Audrey Robinson; Lacey Rohde; Margaret Smith; Rebecca Steedley; Barbara Thomas; Janet Washington; and Ruth Wilkey.

These retirees officially left their education posts during the 2016-2017 school year.

Edisto kayak trip still has slots

The Edisto Open Land Trust is again sponsoring its dolphin kayak adventure, which is set for this Saturday, May 20th. According to officals with the non-profit, there are a “few slots” left for the one-day trip, which will begin at 9 a.m. The kayak trip is a free, guided paddle in the Big Bay Creek portion of Edisto Beach. This excursion is suitable for paddlers of all expertise levels and of all ages, with beginners welcome to join. For more information, or to register for the event, call 843-863-0663. The event is sponsored by the Greene, Finney and Horton Certified Public Account firm.

City named among state’s safest

Walterboro has been named one of South Carolina’s top 50 safest cities.

The new title is based on crime statistics gathered form various sources through the National Council for Home Safety and Security. This report was released to the public on May 9th. “With national crime rates on the rise, it’s increasingly important for residents to feel proud of where they live and cities like Walterboro should be recognized,” said Robyn Avery, Media Relations Manager for the national council.

In naming the state’s top safest cities, the council reviewed data from a recent Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) report on crime and population data. The City of Walterboro announced the ranking last week via social media.