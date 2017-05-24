District bereavement team goes into action

The Colleton County School District is reaching out to its students, parents, and teachers offering support in the wake of May 19th’s triple homicide that killed Colleton County Middle School student Vincent Miller.

Another Colleton student – a 9-year-old girl – was also injured in that shooting. She is still recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, as of press deadline on Tuesday morning.

Then, on May 21st, a teen at Colleton County High School drowned after jumping into the Edisto River near Canadys at the Colleton County State Park.

“When one hurts, we all hurt,” said Cordelia Jenkins, the leader of the district’s bereavement protocol and who chairs the districtwide Crisis Team. Each school in the district has at least one counselor, with counselors, psychologists, mental health counselors, nurses and School Resource Officers all serving on the district’s Crisis Team.

“In this case, because we already had a death and another child injured, these health counselors were available to all students in the entire district,” she said. “Once we were notified of what had occurred, I made all school leaders aware and I called the school counselors and the school’s special services directors,” said Jenkins.

In the wake of the triple murder, CCMS Principal Matthew Brantley made an early morning announcement on May 20th, telling the entire student body that tragedy has struck. “He told the students that a seventh-grade student experienced an untimely death,” she said. Brantley then went to each classroom, where he explained that some people make good choices, and some people make bad choices. The murders were the result of a bad choice, he told the students. Parents were also notified, by school district personnel, about grief classes offered to parents who needed tips on how to explain to their child what had occurred.

“We had grief counseling sessions happening at the schools in the days that followed the incident,” said Jenkins.

The district’s Crisis Team is also supporting the CCMS student body as they prepare a memorial for Miller. According to Jenkins, CCMS students want his portrait painted on the school’s basketball court. “This is the idea of the students,” stated Jenkins