Discovery Center grand opening set for Jan. 11th

Walterboro’s newest Discovery Center is set to open on January 11th.

The grand opening will be held on-site, located at the end of Hampton Street and the corner of Jefferies Boulevard.

The grand opening ceremonies will begin with a ribbon-cutting, happening at 10:30 a.m. The center will then be open for the first time to the public, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The grand opening date includes wildlife presentations by Dr. Eran Kilpatrick, a biology professor at USC-Salkehatchie in Walterboro. Lila Arnold, of the Lowcountry Raptors, will also be on hand and will be doing a live demonstration of six local species of owls that are native to the area.

The Walterboro Wildlife Center has been under construction for more than a year. It will serve as the headquarters to the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary, a more than 800-acre hardwood swamp and set of trails that is centrally located in the city. This new center will house live and static (non-living) animal exhibits and several classrooms to teach children about the area.

The new center is meant to serve as a local and regional tourism site, and it will also have an outdoor amphitheater for live public shows and performances.

The amphitheater contains approximately 220 seats, and is located behind the actual center.

Additionally, the center will house the city’s Tourism Department and the Walterboro Parks Department, the two city agencies that will help oversee the operations of the center.

As part of the January 11th grand opening, the city is hosting the band, High 5, which will be performing in the outdoor amphitheater from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to Walterboro’s Tourism Director, Christian Spires, the band’s vocalist and drummer Walterboro native Anthony Constantine.

In addition to the outdoor amphitheater and animal exhibits, the Discovery Center will also house several classrooms and exhibits, all of which will feature animals and plants native to the area and the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary.

The center is part of a master refurbishment plan that city officials have been promoting for several years. The center itself is funded through a combination of state grants and local funding, as the overall improvement plan to the city includes the construction of this new center, along with upgrades to the city’s Interstate 95 interchanges, improved sidewalks and lighting and new downtown aesthetics.