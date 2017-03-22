Director of District Athletics and Head Football Coach Decided for CCHS

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to accept the recommendations for Director of District Athletics and Head Football Coach of Colleton County High School presented by Franklin L. Foster, EdD, Superintendent, for the 2017-18 school year. The approved assignments are as follows:

Leon Hammond was approved as the Director of District Athletics. Mr. Hammond is currently a physical education teacher at Colleton County High School. Mr. Hammond has assistant and head coaching experience in the sports of football, basketball, and track. He is a graduate of Canisius College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, Physical Education and Health and a Master of Sports Administration. Dr. Foster feels that Coach Hammond’s passion for athletics, enthusiasm for working with student athletes and his ability to build strong relationships will be beneficial to the success of the District’s overall athletic program.

Coby Peeler was approved as Head Football Coach of Colleton County High School. Mr. Peeler is currently serving as Assistant Football Coach and Social Studies Teacher at Greer High School. Mr. Peeler played collegiately at Clemson University and has 21 years of assistant coaching experience at various successful high school programs throughout South Carolina. Also, he has served as a head coach and assistant coach for other varsity high school sports. Mr. Peeler is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education. He also has a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix. Dr. Foster feels that Coach Peeler’s strong coaching background, commitment to build positive relationships with his players and his effective communication skills will be an asset to the high school’s football program.

Both assignments will become effective July 1, 2017.