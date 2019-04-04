Dining In to raise money for CCAC

The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) hosted their first ever “Dining In” event this past weekend. The event has been created by the as a reoccurring traveling fundraiser. “It is really a neat concept”, explained Kim Bridge, Executive Director for the CCAC. “All we ask is for someone to agree to host a dinner party at their home. The party can be themed or just simply a dinner party. The host will then invite their friends over as guest in exchange for a donation that will be made towards to purchase and renovations of our newest building located on Walter Street”, said Bridge.

The three days of fun started on Friday at the home of Erik Lindstrom where Lindstrom and Bridge served as the host of the party. Their guest was told the theme was “The Great Gatsby” and were encouraged to dress in the roaring 20’s attire. Guest enjoyed Oysters Rockefeller, seasoned shrimp with snow peas, ham biscuits, Salmon Dip, fruit, designer cookies, and desserts. Guests were also served signature cocktails. On Saturday, Dale Munn hosted an Italian themed dinner at her home. Guests were served three different types of pasta that included carbonara, traditional meat topped pasta and shrimp and sausage topped pasta. A spinach salad was also served with fresh strawberries and a warm bacon dressing. Gale Doggette wrapped up the event with her dinner party on Sunday that carried a Mardi Gras theme. Guest wore Mardi Gras mask and enjoyed Cajun cuisine. Guest enjoyed a shrimp and sausage gumbo, bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, red beans, and coleslaw.

Bridge was thrilled with how the first weekend of “Dining In” went. As of Monday morning, she had received great reviews of folks that would like to get in on the fun. The CCAC plans on holding another weekend of “Dining In” soon and according to Bridge they are looking for folks that would like to host. Papa John’s Pizza hosted a Dining-In event one night during March bringing in over $200 for the CCAC. Lowcountry Lanes will be hosting a Dining In event on April 11, giving 20% to the CCAC. In total, the three dinner parties raised around $3000 for the CCAC to help with their latest project on Walter Street. The new building will serve as a place to hold practices for Colleton Children’s Theatre, their costume shop, additional classes and much more. For more information on how to become a host for the next Dining-In event, contact Kim Bridge at 843-549-1922.