Digging Into Colleton’s Crime Tally For 2017

The crime count for Colleton County in 2017 has been tallied, and it looks as if crime was slightly down in 2017, with other areas running nearly parallel as the year before.

The year-end data was provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. It represents the entire calendar year of 2017. According to Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the local sheriff’s office, this statistical data was shared with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Based on information provided by the sheriff’s office, violent crime was about the same in 2017 as the previous year. In 2017, there were 69 reported incidents. In 2016, there were 68 reported incidents. Violent crime includes aggravated assaults, murder and robbery.

Broken down, there were 48 aggravated assaults reported in Colleton County in 2016. The same amount (48) was reported in 2017.

“The collection of data is used in understanding the rate of crime for an area, the prediction of crime and the deploying of resources to address future crime,” said Benton. “It is important to understand that crime reduction is often the result of law enforcement agencies (having) adequate personnel, training, and being equipped with the proper tools,” he said.

“It shows continuous crime suppression efforts, successful prosecution of crimes, effective incarceration programs, community programs and the support of the community,” said Benton.

In 2016, there were four murders in Colleton County. In 2017, there were eight reported murders. There were six actual murder cases last year, meaning more than one person was killed at one time. Of those cases in 2017, the sheriff’s office has arrested four people. Two cases are still open, said Benton.

In 2016, there were a total of 16 robberies reported in Colleton County. In 2017, that number went down to 13 robberies. According to Benton, there were also fewer armed robberies in 2017, as compared to 2016.

Property crimes were also down last year. According to local statistics, overall property crimes decreased throughout the county in 2017: last year, there were 742 incidents, compared to 786 reported incidents in 2016.

“In 2016, a total of 230 incidents of burglary were reported,” he said. “Burglaries include residences, businesses and noncommercial buildings. In 2017, the total incidents dropped to 182.”

Other crime categories include larceny, or petty crime. In 2017, there were 560 reported incidents of larceny, as compared to 556 reported incidents in 2016.

Overall, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 24,484 calls for assistance in 2016. Last year, that number increased to 25,518 calls.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office goal is to protect and serve the citizens of Colleton County and it is our belief that our proactive efforts have had a positive impact on the quality of life for the residents of this county,” said Sheriff R. Andy Strickland. “We use these stats that have been reported to assist me in where and how we need to deploy our resources to meet the needs of the community and this county.

“It is also our goal to instilled confidence in our ability to the businesses that have invested here. Our goal is to maintain a high standard which will continue in 2018 to make Colleton County a great place to live and prosperous,” he said.