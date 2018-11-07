Despite CCHS Cougars loss, they are headed to playoffs

The Colleton County High School Varsity Football Cougars had an unfortunate loss to May River Sharks, Friday night, with a score of 26 to 37. CCHS Cougar football Coach Peeler said, “We had some big plays in the passing game and continued to improve in that area a little, but we must eliminate turnovers and miscues. We were right there in a three point game with four minutes to go, and had huge momentum. Defense came up with a huge stop on fourth down at the Sharks 40 yard line! It would have been first down for us at their 40 with four minutes to go, down by three, and we had just scored the previous two drives. Unfortunately we were called for a face mask that gave them a first down. We can’t control what is called, but that was a huge factor in the final outcome. I have watched the film 100 times and it’s just not there!”

In the first half, Jeremiah Mosley caught a 97 yard pass from Edwardian Stansel and Lance Calcutt kicked the extra point. The Sharks made a touchdown on a one yard run and got the extra point kick, then turned around and got a safety on the Cougars going into halftime with them leading 9 to 7.

The second half, the Sharks came out and scored two touchdowns off the rip, but the Cougars were not giving up. Devon Farmer caught a 13 yard pass from Stansel but they failed getting the two-point conversion. Shykeim Chisholm caught a 60 yard pass from Stansel and Calcutt missed the extra point. Chisholm also caught a 65 yard pass from Stansel and the kick was good, but was still not enough to pull out the win, losing with final score 26 to 37.

“We’re turning our focus on Lower Richland and the playoffs. It’s a huge challenge and opportunity for our team. They are very athletic and physical, and we are going to need to get healthy quick and be at our best, but what a great chance we have to take the next step for our program and continue to grow,” said Coach Peeler.

The Cougars will travel to Lower Richland for their first round playoff match, Friday night, at 7:30. The address is: 2615 Lower Richland Blvd. Hopkins, SC 29061. Come out and support these young guys for a great chance for them to bring home the win.