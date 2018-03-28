Design underway for new district headquarters

Plans to renovate the former Forest Circle Middle School building are moving forward.

During a recent meeting of the Colleton County School Board, district officials and school board members discussed plans to turn the now vacant school into a new administrative office building for the school district.

The school board voted recently to renovate the building. The cost for the renovation is estimated at $6.75 million. The district will pay for this renovation with a mixture of funds: the district will use about $1.25 million from the county’s Capital Improvement Project, along with about $5.5 million from a new General Obligation Bond. The bonds will be repaid over the next seven years.

According to district officials, this bond will create a 5-mill increase on all property owners in Colleton County. This is the equivalent of $20 each year on a $100,000 house.

Forest Circle Middle School is about 53,000-square-feet and is located at 400 Forest Circle Drive in Walterboro. It housed students until June of 2012, when it was closed, and the former county high school was turned into the existing middle school. Once renovated, the building will serve as the district’s administrative headquarters: the district currently uses a building located in downtown Walterboro near Colleton County’s Harrelson Building for its headquarters.

“Currently, the building (Forest Circle Middle School) has suffered a great deal of vandalism, due to not being fully operational,” as stated in a press release issued by the school district.

According to Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of the Colleton County School District, architects are finalizing design plans now for the new building.

As of press deadline Tuesday, requests for construction bids for the new building have begun: the district will use these bids to choose a contractor for the construction process.

There is no timeline on this construction process. However, the school board and the district’s officials are working with a contractor out of Hilton Head in creating a renovation plan for the building.

Because of plans to renovate the building, Forest Circle Middle School will no longer be used as a polling location for voters in the Walterboro One and Walterboro Four precincts.