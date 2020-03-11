Debbie Beach guest speaker at P.E.P Club meeting

Submitted by Norma Weeks

The February meeting of the P.E.P (People Enjoying People) Club was honored to have Debbie Beach as their guest speaker. Ms. Beach works at a local florist and her first question was, “How many of you have ever seen a 1-800-Flowers truck?” No-one, as it doesn’t exist. Because 1-800-Flowers is nothing more than a man in New York answering the phone and looking up a florist in the town and state you want to send flowers to. The charge for this is much more than if you called your local florist and made arrangements through them,” said Debbie. Ms. Beach’s program was very informative and enjoyed by everyone. As a bonus to all the club members she brought some beautiful cut flower arrangements and placed them on the tables. At the end of the program there was a drawing and some lucky club members got to take the arrangements home.

The P.E.P Club is a senior club that meets the last Tuesday of the month at 12:00 at the Colleton County Recreation Complex in the Industrial Area. Your first visit is free and if you join the annual dues are only $5.00. Lunch is served, a program presented, free door prizes are given and Bingo is played. For more information call the Club President, Norma Weeks at 843-538-8950.