Dean’s List at Clemson University

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester.

They are:

Emily Nicole Hiott of Walterboro, whose major is English

Elizabeth J. Lucas of Walterboro, whose major is Animal and Veterinary Science

Roberto A. Lugo of Walterboro, whose major is Nursing

Caleb R. Oquinn of Walterboro, whose major is General Engineering

Ansley Jackson Hiers of Walterboro, whose major is Biological Sciences

Mary H. Brown of Walterboro, whose major is Health Science

Alondra DeSantiago of Walterboro, whose major is Health Science

Reilly Jo Malphrus of Yemassee, whose major is Nursing

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.