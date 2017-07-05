Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester.
They are:
Emily Nicole Hiott of Walterboro, whose major is English
Elizabeth J. Lucas of Walterboro, whose major is Animal and Veterinary Science
Roberto A. Lugo of Walterboro, whose major is Nursing
Caleb R. Oquinn of Walterboro, whose major is General Engineering
Ansley Jackson Hiers of Walterboro, whose major is Biological Sciences
Mary H. Brown of Walterboro, whose major is Health Science
Alondra DeSantiago of Walterboro, whose major is Health Science
Reilly Jo Malphrus of Yemassee, whose major is Nursing
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.