Daylight Saving Time Health Tips

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Get ready to set your clocks forward Sunday, March 12, Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. that day. When we spring forward to daylight savings time, we lose an hour of sleep. Most of us will feel the effect for a few days afterward but your internal clock will adjust on its own and your sleep patterns should return to normal. If you or your children have had trouble adjusting to the time change in the past here are a few tips that may help.

Try going to bed and put your children to bed 15-20 minutes early starting 3-4 days before time changes. Also, make an extra effort to be well-rested a few days before time changes so you don’t feel tired or sluggish after the time changes. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, this will help your body regulate its sleep pattern and help you rest better. If you tend to feel sleepy after the time changes, try taking short naps in the afternoon but don’t nap too close to bedtime.

If you have trouble sleeping after the time changes, try to avoid alcohol and caffeine for 4 to 6 hours before bedtime. Alcohol and caffeine found in coffee, tea, chocolate, and some pain relievers can interfere with healthy sleep.

Daylight savings time is a great time to kick your exercise practice into gear. With the days getting longer you can spend more time outdoors, moderate exercise like walking or riding a bike can help you sleep better. Try exercising for at least 30 minutes a day for at least three times a week or more. Avoid exercising too close to bedtime, this may cause you trouble falling asleep leaving you feeling restless the next day.

When time change approaches you should also try to eat lighter at night and avoid spicy or fatty foods and red meat a day or two before the time change. Having too much food or heavy food in your stomach can cause insomnia, difficulty falling asleep and indigestion. For a better night’s sleep, eat light and simple foods several hours before bed. Also, avoid drinking too much liquid before bed so that you don’t have to wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.

If you still have trouble falling asleep or you wake up and can’t get your mind to shut down, don’t just lay in bed and keep looking at the clock. If you notice you’ve been awake for more than 20 minutes, get up, go to another room, and do something relaxing to help you get drowsy. Remember to keep the lights low, have some warm milk if you want, read a book, or write about whatever is on your mind until your eyelids get heavy. Sometimes stress and overstimulation can make it hard to fall asleep. Try to develop a stress-free bedtime routine that can help you relax before bedtime.

Hopefully, these suggestions will help you adjust to the time change. If you have tried these tips and you are still having trouble adjusting after a few weeks, you should contact your family doctor for more help and possibly schedule an appointment.