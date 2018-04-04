David Slayed Goliath as CCHS Lady Cougars Soccer Wins

On Thursday, March 29, the Colleton County Lady Cougars soccer team took down perennial powerhouse Hilton Head. Colleton County setup a defensive minded formation against a powerful offense in Hilton Head. In the seventh minute, Amiyah Robinson flicked the ball over the Hilton Head keeper netting the first goal of the game. It was a defensive battle for the Cougars as Hilton Head pressed nonstop. Hilton Head tied it up 1-1 at the end of the first half. In the second half, it was a back and forth match. The Cougar defense remained strong. Caroline Duffy slotted a through ball to Faith Allen notching the second goal for Colleton County. The Cougars withstood a barrage of shots before Allen sent a ball over the outreached hands of the Hilton Head keeper from 30 yards out. The excitement from the Lady Cougars and their fans echoed throughout the stadium as the final whistle blew giving the Cougars a 3-1 win while handing Hilton Head their first conference loss in over 5 years.