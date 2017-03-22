Daughters of the American Revolution

Colonel Joseph Glover DAR Chapter held a meeting on Wednesday, March 15th at USC Salkehatchie. Ms. Beverly Haynes, Director of Guidance at CCHS, and Ms. Brandy Arrington, Guidance Counselor at CPA, have also been invited to attend.

The Good Citizens Awards should be first on the agenda. I will be presenting two awards to the following students:

Kristen Faith Ulmer is the daughter of James “Neil” Ulmer and the late Martha Ulmer. She is a senior at Colleton County High School and a member of Student Council and Red Cross Youth. She has served as Student Council Recording Secretary and is currently Student Council Treasurer. While attending Palmetto Girls State, she served in the House of Representatives.

After graduation, she plans to attend Bethany Global University in Bloomington, Minnesota. She intends to double major in Intercultural Studies and Bible and Theology and minor in either Social Justice or Teaching English as a Second Language.

Olivia Iris Burns is the daughter of William and Jennifer Burns. She is a senior at Colleton Preparatory Academy and a member of Student Council, the National Honor Society and Chorus. She has also been in Youth Leadership Colleton and the National Junior Honor Society. Her extracurricular activities include volunteering at Special Olympics and The Veterans’ Victory House.

After graduation, she will be attending The University of South Carolina – Aiken and pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.