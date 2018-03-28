DAR gives scholarships to local students

The Colonel Joseph Glover Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Wednesday, March 21 at the home of Molly Watkins to present Emily Grace Martin and Madison Lord with awards. Mrs. Beth Howe, Chapter Treasurer, presented Martin and Lord with a Good Citizens pin, a certificate and a check for $100 to assist with their educational expense after graduation.

Emily Grace Martin, a senior at Colleton Preparatory Academy, is the daughter of Kevin and Rhonda Martin of Walterboro. She is a member of the CPA Chorus and has been a section leader for three years, member of student government, and a secretary of her class her freshman year. Her sophomore year she was Student Body Sergeant at Arms and served as Student Body Treasurer her junior and senior years. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was President her junior year. She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years and is currently co-captain of her squad. She also played varsity basketball for three years. Other awards include: Student of the month, Coker College Junior Scholar, Columbia College Junior Scholar, USC Upstate Junior Scholar, Presbyterian College Junior Scholar, Lander Junior Fellow, Press and Standard Student Athlete of the week and Graduation Marshall. She represented PRTC on her trip to the Foundation for Rural Service in Washington, DC and attended Palmetto Girls State winning position of City Councilwoman. Martin has also helped with Special Olympics, Relay for Life, World Changers, Mission Serve, First Baptist Church Backyard Bible Club, Salkehatchie Summer Service and the Colleton County Animal Shelter.

Madison Lord, a senior at Colleton County High School, is the daughter of Craig and Tammy McCauley of Edisto Island. She is the Co-President of the Future Business Leaders of America and the Secretary of the Young Agents of Change. She attended the FBLA Nationals in Anaheim, CA this past summer and will be attending FBLA State in Charleston, SC. She also attended Youth in Government in Columbia, SC were she presented bills for fellow peers to debate and sign. Her extra-curricular activities include: Future Business Leaders of America, Young Agents of Change, Student Council, Prom Committee, the National Honor Society, and Youth in Government. After graduation, Lord plans to major in studio art and attend USC or Presbyterian College.