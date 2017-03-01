Dancing the Night Away

The Colleton County Memorial Library has been very entertaining lately, and that is not likely to stop anytime soon!

The month of February has been especially fun at the library as 26 adults have come out to learn how to dance the Shag. Taught by Ronnie and Cindy Nettles, winners of the Edisto Beach Shag Contest, eager and hopeful students learned the steps for the favorite dance of the South.

A type of Shag dancing began in Harlem, New York, and versions of the dance moved into dance clubs along coastal North and South Carolina. Shag Dance steps seemed to follow the Motown and Beach music styles which grew in popularity in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Nowadays, Shag dancing seems to identify mainly with South Carolina.

For an hour each week, students worked hard, sweating and struggling to learn Shag steps. But everyone was having a good time. “This is so much fun,” stated Pamela Canady, a shag student. She wasn’t the only one who felt this way. This sentiment was heard over and over again as the weeks progressed.

Hosted by Reference Librarian Vicki Brown and Adult Services Coordinator T.J. Grant, the free Shag classes were well attended and enjoyable. Each week, the steps grew easier to remember, people enjoyed meeting new friends, and no one left class without a smile.

While everyone did not become worthy of winning a Shag Dance contest, everyone did learn and practice the steps and had a wonderful time while getting exercise.

“The library is more than just a place with books,” said Vicki Brown. “It is a place of learning, and we are happy to provide the public with the opportunity to learn new things while enjoying just a few of the resources the library has to offer.”

“We are always happy to service the public in any way we can,” stated T.J. Grant.

Colleton County Memorial Library has a lot more in store for the public. Starting Tuesday, March 7, free Beginner Drawing Classes will be held at the library from 6:00 until 7:30 pm. These classes will be taught by, Jeannie Langston, an art teacher at Colleton County High School. The classes are free and the first 10 people to register, will receive a free pencil and charcoal drawing set.

To register for these wonderful free classes, please contact Vicki Brown at 843-549-5621, extension 3.

This is a new year, and it is a great time to come to the library and enjoy the arts!