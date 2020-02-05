Curves owner responds to financial fraud allegations

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate ongoing reports of financial transaction card fraud related to a former business in Walterboro.

Several other reports of financial fraud are already under investigation by the sheriff’s office relating to Curves, a former gym in Walterboro that closed in late 2019.

Former customers of the gym are claiming that automated monthly payments are continuing to be withdrawn from their accounts, despite the gym being closed.

These claims have all been documented in incident reports filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, with those reports starting in December of 2019.

The most recent allegation occurred last week, on Jan. 30th when another report of this type of alleged fraud came into the sheriff’s office.

In this incident, the victim claimed she had been a member of Curves, but has not been to the business since November, when the gym is reported to have closed its doors.

In the incident report, the woman told law enforcement officers that she also received a letter in the mail from the owner – Jennifer E. Crosby.

In that letter, Crosby allegedly told the victim that, as of January, all payments to Curves would be “put on hold” until the business is back open, the incident report states. The complainant in this case, also told the sheriff’s office that she did not know when the business closed, but she wants her monthly debit card deductions to the business to stop.

The woman said she had contacted Crosby and asked that the deductions to be stopped; however, the woman states another deduction from her account was taken in January.

The woman in this incident was advised by law enforcement to get a new debit card, and no other legal action was taken.

The other incidents of alleged financial fraud referenced in this news article are still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

However, the owner of Curves is refuting the allegations that any fraud occurred.

According to Jennifer Crosby, the owner of Curves in Walterboro, all the financial fraud reports filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are based on a lease dispute. She said she is working to repair the financial fraud allegations.

“It is not our members’ burden to bear, as far as a lease dispute that I had with the current landlord of the business,” she said on Monday.

According to her, the business closed in December.

“I posted a notification so our members would see that drafts would be stopped for January, and I would follow up with them as soon as possible,” she said. “I tried to stop the drafts from going through. Some of those people who filed a report with the sheriff’s office filed a stop claim in December on their own.”

Crosby also said she does not use reoccurring transactions via a debit card, and she is refuting those claims made in incident reports.

Crosby said she plans to reopen Curves in Walterboro at a new location. According to her, she has more than 140 members, and she will send letters to each member to let them know of the new location. “I love my members and I miss them,” she said. “They are like family.”