Cub Scouts Pack 646 Host Annual Blue and Gold Celebration

The Walterboro Cub Scout Pack 646 drew a crowd during their annual Blue and Gold Celebration and their annual Cake Auction. The event was held at Northside Elementary Cafeteria on Saturday, March 3rd. The event began with the annual Blue and Gold Celebration, which was a presentation of ranks that twenty-nine Cub Scouts have been working towards since June of last year. The earning of ranks were as follows:

• Earning Bobcat – Jabin Clark

• Earning Tiger – Isaac Carter, Tristan Deloach, Jake Evans, Payton Herndon, Will Bishop, Nathan Owens, and Jacob Smith

• Earning Wolf – Reese Hiers, Alan Deloach, and Elliot Holbrook

• Earning Bear – Joseph Arkin, Joshua Phillips, Micah Givens, Troy Singleton, Mason Owens, Azheil Maclean, and John-Michael Davis

• Earning Webelos – Jonah Givens, Howard Lambert, Jason Carter, Mark Harley, Noah Catterton, and Austin Stone

• Earning Arrow of Light – Eli Holbrook, Cameron Owens, Ben Remley, Joshua Davis, and Maddox Dobbins

The earning of the Arrow of Light is the highest rank that a Cub Scout can earn and for these five boys they will go on to the Boy Scout Program at the end of March. Following the Blue and Gold Presentation, the annual Cake Auction was held as a fundraiser for the Cub Scouts. There were 41 cakes donated for the event. According to Denise Givens, each Cub Scout baked a cake in order to receive a patch. Auctioneer Lynn Claxton of Claxton’s Auction Company ran the live cake auction, where all 41 cakes donated were sold to the highest bidder. If you have a child who may be interested in joining the Walterboro Cub Scout Pack 646, please contact Denise Givens at 843-909-0232 or email at cubscout646@gmail.com. According to givens, the Scouts have biweekly meetings and host a Pinewood Derby, Cubmobile Derby, fishing rodeo, Service Projects, family camps and many more activities each year.