Cross Country Team Seeking New Members

The Colleton County Cross Country Team is currently seeking new runners, male and female. According to Head Coach George Smith, “No experience is necessary. All ages, shapes, and sizes can become a member of the team as long as you are in grades 7-12. No one is cut from the team. The only thing needed is a desire to improve and a good work ethic.” The Cougars have already started their conditioning but are still seeking additional team members. The benefits of joining the Cross Country team are numerous. “There are many benefits that can be achieved from participating on the team,” Coach Smith explains, “If you do a spring sport or a winter sport, it is perfect for conditioning. Most people begin running as they grow older. This is the best time to begin.” Races for Cross Country are generally held on Wednesdays and Saturdays and right now the girls Cross Country Team is ranked 9th in the preseason. “Our boys team was small in numbers last year and we need more,” Coach Smith said, “Last year, we had 5 boys and 11 girls. This is a small number for a 4A school. Most schools have 20 to 30 runners on each team.” As a general comparison, Riverside High School, a 5A ranked school, has the most runners on their team with around 120 runners.

Joining the team is simple, as Coach Smith said the only real thing he is looking for in players is their desire to improve and a good work ethic. To join the team, you need to have a physical that can be picked up from the Athletic office at Colleton County High School. Once the physical has been completed the athlete will begin workouts. Summer workouts are on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridays at the Great Swamp Sanctuary from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. For additional information about the Cross Country or Track Teams, Coach George Smith can be contacted at 539-1004 or by email at gsmith4241@yahoo.com.