Crime Suppression Operation

On Monday, November 26, 2018, Captain Angela Stallings along with The Colleton County Criminal Investigations Team initiated a fourteen day crime suppression operation focused on vehicle stops in condensed areas known to be compromised with a higher crime rate. The Criminal Investigations Team appointed the highest-quality deputies to assist with the crime suppression operation, ensuing areas where criminal activity tends to frequent. “Our goal at The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is to prevent crime before occurring.” Said Captain Angela Stallings.

Over the course of a couple weeks, our deputies produced 113 investigative vehicle stops which compelled multiple leads on stolen property and drug intelligence. Our deputies obtained search warrants and were able to use the intelligence acquired to recover an extensive amount of stolen commercial tools.

In-between the various stops that occurred, two resulted in a high speed chase. The first chase led deputies into the heart of downtown Summerville, recovering drug paraphernalia, suspected narcotics, and stolen property and placing the suspect under arrest. A few days later, the following chase placed another suspect under arrest for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failing to maintain status on probation and failing to register as a sex offender. As a result of extra enforcement there’s been a significant reduction in criminal activity, including burglary.

By the efforts put forth from Captain Angela Stallings with immense support from The Criminal Investigation Team we were able to bring transgression to a standstill in the appointed suppression areas. “The hard working men and women of The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continue to inspire me with their dedication, ensuring everyone’s safety within our community.” Theodore Roosevelt said it best in 1901 “This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.” Said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.