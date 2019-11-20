Crime Snippets

Walterboro-area house sprayed with bullets

Law enforcement officers are searching for an unidentified suspect who sprayed a Walterboro-area house with bullets, all while a family of four slept inside.

In all, the unknown man fired about 20 shots into the Keegan Drive residence.

The shooting incident occurred on Nov. 9th at the Walterboro-area house. The suspect, who is still unidentified, is accused of firing the shots at the house: at least one round hit a bed where the victim was sleeping with his wife, landing between the couple’s pillows and into their headboard. The victim told law enforcement officers that he was sleeping when the sound of the bullet hitting his headboard woke up him. He said he doesn’t “have any issues with anyone,” the report states.

The couple’s two children were also inside the house when the incident occurred.

In addition to the bullet found in the headboard, two additional bullets were found inside the couple’s kitchen, and one bullet was found in the couple’s vehicle, which was parked in their driveway, the report states. Three additional bullets were also found in the doors of the couple’s car.

The unknown suspect is wanted for assault, according to the incident report.

Woman reported missing

A Walterboro woman has been reported missing.

The woman’s family called 911 and told the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 14th and said she went to work that morning and had not come home yet. The woman, who works at KFC in Walterboro, was set to get off of work at 2 p.m. She did not come home and was not answering her phone. Detectives contacted Colleton Medical Center, and she had not been admitted there. Her cell phone was located through a tower; however, detectives walked the area and did not locate her. The woman is described as having red, shoulder-length hair and weighs 190 pounds and is 5-feet, 6-inches tall. No other details of this missing persons’ report were available, as of press deadline.

Ecstasy, weed, booze all seized in a traffic stop

Detectives stopped a vehicle on Chestnut Road last week when the tag on the car came back as belonging to another vehicle. That traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the vehicle was a Ford Crown Victoria; however, the tag belonged to a Honda Accord. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he stated in his report that he could smell marijuana. The male driver said he had “a half-ounce” in his car. At that point, the deputy asked the man to get out of the car. A female passenger was also told to get out of the car. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy found a clear mason jar containing 14 grams of marijuana. He also found an additional 1.5 grams of marijuana in the front passenger door. Additionally, an open bottle of Hennessey was found, and a bag containing 15 assorted pills. Each of the pills tested positive for Ecstasy.

The woman was cited for simple possession of marijuana and was released. The man was arrested for Driving Under Suspension, second offense, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of Ecstasy.

Man accused of assaulting a wheelchair-bound woman

Law enforcement officers were called to a Ruffin residence on Nov. 13th to claim that a Hispanic man was physically assaulting a woman who used a wheelchair. According to an incident report, the victim told authorities that the man began arguing with her about her daughter. The man and her daughter then began a physical altercation. The daughter was then forced out of the residence, and the offender turned toward the victim, the report states. The man began to “push and pull” on the victim. Witnesses said the man “dragged” the victim, the report states. Deputies scanned the area and could not locate the suspect.

Brothers’ argument ends in 911-call

Law enforcement officers were called to a Ruffin residence on Nov. 9th when two brothers got into an altercation, which led to one of the brothers grabbing a knife. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the two brothers began arguing when one “pressed his chest” against the other, the report states. One brother then got a knife and went to a neighbor’s house and called law enforcement. Both the victim and the suspect were “grossly intoxicated” at the time of the incident, the report states.