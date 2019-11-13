Crime Snippets

Deputy injured by “out of control” juvenile at area school

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a classroom on Nov. 7th when a child was deemed “out of control.” According to the incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, a teacher called the deputy for help. The deputy arrived at the classroom and found three adults attempting to “control the juvenile,” with the mother present. The age of the juvenile is not known.

The juvenile was “screaming, kicking and attempting to bite the adults who were trying to take control of the juvenile,” the report states. The deputy had to sit on the juvenile’s legs “due to the juvenile being the same size as the deputy,” to keep him from kicking. The juvenile was also trying to slam his head into the ground, which prompted another adult to try to hold his head. The deputy was injured: he was kneed and kicked multiple times.

The juvenile “continued to struggle” for about 20 minutes before being released. The mother told authorities she is “aware of his aggressive behavior.” No other action was taken, according to the incident report.

Traveling motorist loses cash to swindlers

Deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery on Nov. 7th that occurred at the southbound service area, located off Interstate 95. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the victims were traveling from Canada to Florida for vacation when they stopped and parked. The victims told authorities that four white men approached the woman and told her he was a millionaire and would give her $100 if she would play a card game with him. The woman then pulled out $2,000, and the man took it and ran. The woman said she tried to run after the men, but could not catch them. It is unclear what the male victim was doing during this incident. No arrests have yet been made in this case.

Heroin found in traffic stop

Deputies arrested a man for possession of heroin during a traffic stop last week. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, a deputy was on patrol near Bells Highway and Stokes Road on Nov. 6th when he saw a vehicle swerve left of center several times. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver accelerated at a “high rate of speed,” the report states. The man was going 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the driver stopped, the deputy was able to see a 12-gauge shotgun on the back floorboard. The driver gave consent to the search the car and all occupants of the vehicle were patted down. The deputy located a sunglass case that contained heroin. One of the occupants admitted that the drugs were his. He was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, first offense. The drugs, needles, and syringes were taken and placed into evidence.

Christmas lights fight

Deputies were called to a Walterboro-area house on Nov. 6th when a woman and her sister began arguing while hanging Christmas lights. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriffs’ Office, the woman’s son told authorities that he heard his mother and sister in the residence arguing. The son then started to film the incident from his cell phone. The video showed the woman’s boyfriend throw an object at the woman, which hit her as she lay in the recliner. Witnesses told deputies that family members were arguing back and forth and that a half-filled bottle of peroxide was thrown at the victim. The woman refused to press charges and did not need medical assistance.

Phone scam investigated

Law enforcement officials were notified last week of a phone scam. The victim in this phone scam told local authorities that she received a call from the IRS and Fraud Department, being told that her social security card was being suspended and that she had too much activity on her social. The man then tried to ask the woman for her banking information, but the woman declined. The man then told her that a drug raid was being done in a residence in Texas and that her social security number was found inside the residence with money and drugs. The responding deputy called the number that the woman provided, and a man answered and said he was part of an identity protection service. The deputy advised the woman this was a phone scam and to not give her information to anyone.