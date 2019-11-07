Crime Snippets

Weekend shooting still under investigation

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Walterboro.

The incident occurred at a house off of Rivers Street, located near Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro. According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, law enforcement officers were notified of the incident after two people arrived at Colleton Medical Center, seeking treatment for injuries they had sustained. One of the two people had been shot and had a gunshot wound. The second person had been struck in the head with a glass bottle. Hospital officials notified the sheriff’s office, which responded to the hospital and began investigating. As of press deadline, no other details about the crime are available. The two victims drove themselves to the hospital and arrived at about 4 a.m.

Drugs found in ER

Law enforcement officers were called to Colleton Medical Center last week when a patient left narcotics behind after checking out of the emergency room.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the patient was originally transported to the hospital for “not feeling good” on the night of Oct. 28th. After he was discharged, the hospital staff discovered drugs located under the bed that he was staying in. Law enforcement officers collected the crystal substance. There is no direct evidence showing the patient had the drugs, so no other action was taken by the deputy, the report states.

Child claims mother buys beer instead of food

Officials with the Colleton County Department of Social Services were notified last week of a possible child-neglect situation after a child called for help. According to an incident report with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl called her grandmother last week to say that she and her 13-year-old sibling don’t have any power in the house. The girl also said there is no food in the house. She alleged to her grandmother that their mother and stepdad are “always buying beer and cigarettes,” but are not buying food. The stepdad is also a registered sex offender. The grandmother claimed in the report that she has asked for an investigation into the house before, but never received any confirmation that the living conditions in her daughter’s house were investigated. Deputies with the sheriff’s office notified DSS about the grandmother’s concerns.

Upset woman knocks on neighbor’s door for help

A Walterboro-area woman called 911 last week to report a possible domestic violence situation after allowing a woman and her children to come into her house as a haven from the woman’s husband. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a woman told law enforcement officials that she was inside her house when she heard screaming outside of her residence. The woman opened her front door to find a woman “screaming and crying on her doorsteps,” the report states. The female homeowner allowed the upset woman and her children to come inside but denied entry to the children’s father.

While interviewing those involved, a deputy with the sheriff’s office discovered the woman was arguing with her husband about an incident that had occurred earlier in the day. The woman and one of her children exited the vehicle while they were all en route to a restaurant for dinner. The woman then ran to the female homeowners’ house. Ultimately, the woman and her children were told to return to their residence. The man involved in the situation refused to cooperate with law enforcement. No arrests were made.

Cops respond to a civil dispute

Deputies responded to a Walterboro-area house last week to a civil dispute. The deputy stated in an incident report that a woman and her male neighbor got into a verbal altercation. During that altercation, the male neighbor spits in the woman’s face four times. The man told authorities that he might have spit in her face unintentionally while speaking, but denied deliberately spitting in her face. Both people were told to stay apart from each other. No other action was taken.