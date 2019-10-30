Crime Snippets

Canine Cop helps to locate drugs, stolen car

A canine cop discovered drugs and a stolen car during a routine traffic stop last week. A deputy with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol near Bells Highway and Grove Street in Walterboro on Oct. 27th when he saw a car with an expired Georgia-state license plate. The deputy ran the tag through dispatch and learned the tag was registered to a Nissan Quest. The car that the tag was on was a Chevrolet Cavalier. The deputy then stopped the vehicle, at which point the female driver said she did not have proof of insurance or registration.

While talking with the driver, the deputy said in his report that he could smell marijuana coming from inside the car. However, the woman denied any knowledge of drugs. The deputy then requested that a Canine Cop come to the scene for assistance. The cop is Papi. The trained dog gave a positive alert at the driver’s door. While searching the car, deputies discovered seven grams of marijuana in the center console of the car. The deputy also found a valid license plate in the vehicle, which was from a car reported stolen out of Sumter. The driver was released with two citations and the vehicle was towed.

Order of Protection violated

Local law enforcement officers investigated a court Order of Protection being violated last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy met with a victim on Oct. 25th. That female victim claimed to have an order of protection against her estranged husband. The husband began texting the woman and calling her: in those messages, the man threatened to harm himself and others if the woman did not respond to him, the report states. The man was arrested for violating that order of protection and the county’s Family Court will be notified.

Woman charged with CDV after yielding bat

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Oct. 26th which led to an arrest for domestic violence. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, an anonymous caller placed a 911-call about a loud party in the area. The caller was asking that the music be turned down. While attempting to locate the party, the responding officer “heard several people yelling, and the sound of what was believed to be a metallic object being struck,” a deputy wrote in his report. The deputy then saw a woman waving a bat and yelling. The deputy then saw the suspect toss the bat into a nearby wooded area. The woman was detained. While interviewing a victim in this case, the deputy was told the woman suffers from extreme alcohol addiction and has “mental issues,” the report states. The woman then picked up a bat and threatened to harm a person at the residence; however, no one was struck with the bat. A witness to the ordeal told the deputy a similar story. While speaking to the woman/suspect, she did admit to using the bat to instill fear in a person at the residence and that she did plan to strike someone with it. The woman also screamed several times at the deputy. She was charged with third-degree Criminal Domestic Violence and was taken to jail.

Suitcase of knives stolen

Law enforcement officers were notified last week of a suitcase filled with knives being stolen from a Colleton County house. The owner of the knives met with deputies on Oct. 23rd and reported the larceny. The incident is listed as grand larceny, which is a felony. Grand larceny is when the stolen property is valued between $2,000 and $10,000. According to the owner of the knives, there were about 100 knives in a suitcase that was stolen from a Walterboro residence. The man believes his son took the knives. The son denies it.

Mentally-challenged woman claims to have found purse while “exploring”

A woman called 911 last week to report that she had found a purse. While interviewing the woman, the responding deputy said in his report that woman claimed to have found it near picnic tables at the Bay Meadows Apartments. The woman said she was “exploring” when she found it. She also claimed to have been out for a walk earlier in the day when she discovered an abandoned barn with a truck on it. The woman could not provide an address for the property but said the truck was unlocked. She claimed to have “souvenirs” from inside the truck, including glass jars which she “gave away to friends,” the report states. The woman told the deputy she will gather the items and return them to him. The deputy explained to the woman what are “proper places” to take things from, such as dumpsters and recycling bins, the incident report states. The deputy said in his report he did try to locate the owner of the purse, but the address did not match the identity of the owner. There was nothing further listed in the report.