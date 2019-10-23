Crime Snippets

Drugs, guns found in man’s car

A deputy stopped a vehicle along Robertson Boulevard last week for failing to maintain a lane; however, once the vehicle was stopped, the driver was found to be in possession of drugs.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy said in his report that he could immediately smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle. When he asked the driver if he had any drugs, the man denied it. However, the deputy stated in his report that the man’s hands were shaking, and he appeared “very nervous.” The deputy asked the man to get out of the car. During a pat-down of the man, the deputy discovered a handgun magazine hidden in his front pocket. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy also discovered two prescription bottles containing pills. The pills were scheduled narcotics, the report states. The deputy also discovered two handguns. The man was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, first offense. The report does not state if the man was in legal possession of the handguns.

Order of Protection violated

Law enforcement officials responded to a house in Round O on Oct. 17th when someone violated an order of protection. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the female victim told responding officers that she has a “no contact” protection order against her estranged husband. The order is valid through April of 2020, according to court-issued paperwork. According to the woman, the suspect is sending her messages through Facebook. He is also accusing her of dating someone and is also calling her mother’s house trying to find her. Deputies took pictures of messages that the man was sending the victim and said they would use it for documentation purposes.

Shots fired toward house

A Walterboro man told deputies he was sitting inside his living room on the night on Oct. 14th when someone fired a gun toward his residence. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the man told deputies he heard the sound of a gunshot and then heard something hit his floor. There was a bullet hole in a window. The responding deputy saw the hole in the wall and documented it. There is no information in the report about a possible suspect.

Improper headlight leads to drug bust

A deputy was on routine patrol on Bedon Road in Walterboro on Oct. 14th when he saw a Chevy Impala with only one headlight working. The deputy stopped the vehicle, and the driver admitted to having a handgun in the center console, the report states. The deputy said in his report that he asked all the occupants of the vehicle to exit for his safety, the report states. While opening the center console of the vehicle, the deputy found about 44 grams of meth. The deputy also located a second handgun in the car, along with an additional container holding 1.3 grams of meth. The two occupants of the vehicle were charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Man refused to stop for deputy, flees from car

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Oct. 10th in Walterboro, but the driver refused to stop. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted a traffic stop because the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and there was an altered vehicle license plate. However, when the deputy initiated his blue lights, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and drove toward Heritage Trust Bank in Walterboro. The driver stopped the vehicle at the back of the bank and jumped from the vehicle, running into the nearby woods. The deputy said in his report that he recognized the man due to “many encounters” with him. The deputy chased the man into the woods and gave multiple commands to stop running, the report states. The man ran about 150 yards, the report states, until he ultimately “fell to the ground” and said he was “done running,” the report states. The man then claimed he could not walk. The deputy called for Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel to respond to make sure the man was ok. Meanwhile, detectives who had processed the car found meth on the floorboard of the vehicle. Detectives also found a plastic bag containing meth about five yards from the vehicle, the report states. The man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Property owner must get a judge to remove campers from his land

Law enforcement officers were called to a property in Cottageville last week when the property owner found people living on his property without his permission. The deputy found two campers on his property, along with two campers and an RV. The campers told the responding deputy that they were “dropped off” by a friend who was supposed to return to pick them up. While on the scene, the deputy noted that the campers were living without electricity or water. The property owner also said he wants to pursue charges. However, the property owner would have to have the people evicted by a magistrate judge. No other actions were taken by the deputy.

Shots fired into a dwelling

Deputies responded to a house on Bancroft Street in Walterboro for shooting into a dwelling. According to an incident report with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, four unknown suspects ran into the backyard of the house and fired a pistol, with a bullet going into the residence and a linen closet. No one was hurt in the shooting. The men were seen by the female homeowner running through her backyard and firing the gun. The deputy recovered a projectile from inside the woman’s linen closet. It was taken into evidence. No arrests have yet been made.

Man hits girlfriend throws bleach on her

Deputies are investigating a case of domestic violence that occurred at a house in Walterboro. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the female victim told deputies that she and her boyfriend got into an argument because he was talking to another woman. During the argument, the man struck her in the arm. The woman fell to the ground, at which point the man threw dirt in her face and began choking her with his hands. The man also threw bleach on the woman, the report states. The deputy said in his report that the woman had dirt in her hair and on her face. She also smelled of bleach. The deputy said he tried to “locate” the suspect, but could not find him.