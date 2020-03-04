Crime Snippets

Drunken stranger found in woman’s house

A woman called 911 on Feb. 23rd when she awoke and found a strange man sleeping inside her house.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a Walterboro woman called for help when she went into her laundry room on the morning of Feb. 23rd and found a man sleeping in her laundry room. The woman held the man at gunpoint while she called 911. She continued to hold him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Law enforcement officers who responded to the scene stated in their report that the man had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. They also reported that he had bloodshot eyes and had also vomited on the floor next to him. The man told deputies he thought he had “made it home safely,” but was aware that he was not at home once he had awakened.

Despite deputies asking, the man refused medical treatment. He was taken to Colleton County’s Detention Center and is charged with Disturbing the Peace. The woman was not harmed.

Colleton man is suspected in large lawnmower theft

A Colleton County resident is suspected to be involved in obtaining money or property under false tokens after he may have orchestrated a large-scale lawnmower theft.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a Colleton resident who claimed to be handicapped called a Hampton-area business and agreed to purchase two lawn mowers for $19,274. The man said he could not drive, and that two of his associates would meet the business at a business in Williams and receive the lawnmowers for him. The business delivered the lawnmowers to two unknown men, who took ownership of them and left. When the business tried to cash the man’s check, however, the check was deemed counterfeit. The man’s cell phone was also terminated. The business then contacted a Hampton County officer, who notified Colleton authorities. According to the filed incident report, this case is ongoing and multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Man tries to run wife, daughter off-road

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were called to the area of Interstate 95 for an erratic driver who was driving more than 100 mph. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 21st, the driver was traveling on I-95 southbound near mile marker 56 at the Walterboro exit. The deputy stopped the vehicle and put handcuffs on the driver. The man was originally detained for “possibly sideswiping” another vehicle on the interstate. The man admitted to driving recklessly and erratically. Deputies also learned that his driver’s license is suspended for DUI, first-offense.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies found a .22-caliber rifle and a 22-caliber pistol in a holster, both of whom were in the vehicle. He was arrested for reckless driving, the unlawful carrying of a handgun and driving under suspension.

While he was being processed for this arrest at the Colleton County Detention Center, the suspect’s wife reported to officers that she and the suspect are in the process of seeking a divorce. While she was picking up their juvenile daughter from a local school, this suspect had tried to run her and their daughter off the road. He had also allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The woman said she feared the safety of herself and their juvenile daughter.

He has been additionally charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence.

Man’s car stolen from gas station parking lot

A man walked into a Walterboro gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes and left his vehicle at the gas pumped, unlocked and with the keys inside of the car. When he walked back out of the gas station, his car was gone. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the victim told deputies that he went into the Hampton Street gas station to buy the cigarettes. While inside the gas station, a friend of his said his truck was leaving the parking lot. The victim said he saw an unidentified black man get into his car and then drive toward Charleston Highway. The man’s wallet was also inside his vehicle, the report states. Video surveillance footage was pulled from the gas station. The suspect is wanted for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Drunk man taken to CMC after he threatens to harm himself and his stepson

Law enforcement officers were called to a Walterboro residence on Feb. 24th to a report of criminal domestic violence after a man punctured the tire of a vehicle with a knife. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the male suspect approached the female victim with a knife in his hand and threatened to harm her. He then made aggressive statements about the woman’s son, who is his stepson. The man is living on a camper on the woman’s property. The man then cut the tire on the woman’s vehicle. Deputies who responded to the scene found the man inside his camper. He was intoxicated. He admitted to having a verbal altercation with the woman. The man was taken into custody and charged with criminal domestic violence third degree. During his encounter with the suspect, the deputy wrote in his report that the man exhibited “multiple up and down mood swings.” The suspect would, at times, seem calm, but he would then threaten to harm himself, the deputy stated in the report. The suspect also threatened to harm his stepson once he was released from jail. Because of this, the deputy took the man to Colleton Medical Center for an evaluation. He was admitted to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Upon his discharge from the hospital, the sheriff’s office will assume custody of the suspect and taken him to jail, the report states.

Person wanted for fraud for targeting a Colleton business

A Colleton County woman called law enforcement on Feb. 24th to report financial identity fraud after she discovered someone has been buying checks with her business’s name printed on them. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown suspect had bought four boxes of checks from an online company that the victim uses to purchase checks for her business. The suspect put the victims’ business names on the checks and had them delivered to an address in Nebraska. This is not the first time that this has happened to this business; the report states. The sheriff’s office is working with the online check-ordering business to locate the suspect further. No other details are available as of press deadline.

Walterboro shed burglarized

Deputies were called to a Walterboro residence on Feb. 23rd for a reported burglary. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the homeowner said the suspect is a man who is living in a tent on his property. When the victim/homeowner came home, he saw the suspect inside his shed. The homeowner also stated the padlock to his shed had been pried open. A woman who was located inside the tent told deputies that the suspect went into the shed to get her a mattress to sleep on because she is pregnant. The suspect was not on scene. According to the homeowner, the only items stolen from inside the shed were two boxes: the contents of the boxes were not known. The suspect will be charged with second-degree burglary.

Drunken man charged with disturbing the peace

A Walterboro man is charged with disturbing the peace after he was found lying alongside a road and intoxicated. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the man walked up to a person’s house on Hiers Corner Road and knocked on the door, asking the homeowner to call an ambulance because he had been hit by a car. Deputies found the man lying alongside the road. He was intoxicated and had slurred speech, the report said. The man claimed to have been hit by a vehicle. He was transported to the Colleton Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was cleared from having any physical injuries. He was then taken to jail and charged with disturbing the peace.