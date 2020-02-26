Crime Snippets

Saunders found guilty of burglary, sentenced to 15 years

A Walterboro man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a Colleton house was found guilty of the crime last week and subsequently sent to prison.

Christopher Saunders, 41, of Walterboro, was convicted on Wednesday, Feb. 19th, of the first-degree burglary in General Sessions Court in Walterboro.

He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen.

Saunders was caught in the act by the homeowners, who were asleep and awakened by a loud noise at about 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 14th of 2019.

The male homeowner went into the living round and found Saunders standing next to the couple’s television. He yelled at Saunders to leave, but Saunders then threw a computer chair at the homeowner.

Saunders then charged the homeowner and tried to grab him around the waist, but Saunders was pushed to the floor. The couple then used a knife from their kitchen to hold Saunders there until authorities arrived. In all, the couple held Saunders at knifepoint for about 10 minutes, according to information provided by the solicitor’s office.

“Most burglars getaway,” Utsey said. “These homeowners held Saunders there until authorities arrived and made sure justice was done.”

In other Colleton County crime news:

Cases of water stolen

Deputies responded to the Circle K service station in Jacksonboro on Feb. 18th to a report of a suspicious person and ultimately made a shoplifting arrest.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a complainant told deputies that she was alerted by a truck driver that a black man was loading cases of water from in front of the store into his vehicle. The truck driver also told the complainant, who worked at the gas station, that a white woman had also exited the vehicle and went into the store. The man then left in a gold Crown Victoria car. The female then left the store on foot, walking toward the ACE Basin Parkway. Approximately nine cases of water were stolen. Each case is valued at $5.04, the incident report states. The deputy watched the store’s surveillance system; however, the cameras did not cover that particular portion of the store, where the waters were placed. If the suspects are found, they are facing a shoplifting charge of less than $2,000.

Argument leads to a 911-call

Deputies responded to a residence on Mt. Carmel Road in Walterboro on Feb. 18th to a report of an assault. According to an incident report, the complainant said he has several recent complaints about his neighbors. The man said he believes his neighbors are using drugs, and they are “loud and boisterous,” the incident report states. On the date of the incident, the complainant confronted one of the neighbors about his concerns and they became involved in a verbal altercation. The man then left the scene and called law enforcement. Deputies went to speak with the suspect. They admitted to being involved in a verbal altercation with the man and also said the complainant made a threatening gesture toward them as if he were going to shoot them.

No one press charged, and deputies asked all involved to stay away from each other.

Gunshots fired near woman’s house

A Walterboro woman called 911 on Feb. 19th when she heard gunshots being fired near her house.

Gunfire near residence

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the woman told deputies that she heard multiple gunshots being fired near her house. The woman said this is a “common occurrence,” but she became concerned because they sounded closer to her house than normal, the report states. The woman said she then looked outside and saw the suspect – who she could identify – and he was shooting a handgun. The man was firing at a barrel, the report states. The woman said she yelled for him to stop shooting so near her house, and he did. The incident was documented, and no charges were filed.

Shots fired on Augusta Highway

Deputies are investigating allegations of shots being fired near a house on Augusta Highway in Round O. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and reported to hearing five or six shots being fired. The man said the shots sounded as if they were coming from a “shotgun” or “larger-caliber handgun,” the report states. Deputies did not find any shell casings on the scene, and the man’s house had not been struck. While speaking to another person who lives on the property, she said she also heard the shots and was able to give deputies a description of a possible suspect and of the car he was driving, the report states. This incident remains under investigation.