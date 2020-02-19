Crime Snippets

‘Proactive policing’ yields drugs, guns

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has started its proactive policing efforts for 2020.

During the past month, sheriff’s office Spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said deputies had seized $3,011.00 in illegal narcotics. During one month, the seized drugs include 93 grams of weed; four scheduled narcotics; 12 grams of meth; four grams of “Molly;” .58 grams of heroin; .3 grams of cocaine; 18 Ecstasy pills; 1 mushroom and one illegal weapon.

The sheriff’s office began its proactive policing efforts in 2019, with deputies conducting “proactive” traffic stops during their on-duty shifts. “While answering numerous calls throughout a shift, our deputies strive to conduct proactive traffic stops that are initiated due to traffic infractions,” said Lowes, in a written statement. “We want our community to know that the men and women who serve them are visible, working hard to combat drugs and crime off the streets,” she said.

During the year of 2019, deputies seized $70,146 in illegal contraband and 70 illegal weapons, according to Lowes. The proactive policing efforts are done routinely and will continue through 2020.

WPD looks for bank robbery suspect

Walterboro officers are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank last week.

A white man walked into Woodforest Bank, inside Wal-Mart, on Tuesday, Feb. 11th at about 9:28 a.m. and passed a note to the teller. That note demanded money.

It is unclear if he received money, but he left the bank and fled in a 4-door dark-colored sedan. The driver of the vehicle is unknown.

Officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to the scene and cleared the area, according to Walterboro Police Department Spokesman Lt. Amye Stivender.

The police department released a photo of the suspect’s get-away car at about 1 p.m. on the day of the robbery.

Anyone with any information on the attempted robbery or the identified suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1047.

Valentine’s Day social media push seeks to find wanted Colleton residents

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Valentine’s Day last week with a series of social media posts, asking the public to help them find wanted suspects. The posts promised to provide overnight accommodations and a bracelet set (handcuffs) to people who were found and who had an outstanding warrant. The wanted individuals include Casey Strickland, 36, of Walterboro, who is wanted for Failure to Pay; Ronnie F. Simmons, 45, of Smoaks, who is wanted for Failure to Pay; and Belinda Pye, 39, of Cottageville, who is wanted for Failure to Pay.

‘Active Shooter’ training drill being held for Colleton residents

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free “active shooter” training seminar to any Colleton resident, business, group, or church. The seminar will happen on Thursday, April 2nd at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility, located at 394 Maple T. Willis Blvd.

The sheriff’s office routinely hosts these seminars, usually at the request of a business or church. This time, the sheriff’s office is holding the one-day seminar at their facility, opening the seminar to any person or group who like to attend. The seminar will focus on what to do before, during, and after an active shooter situation. “Our deputies aim to eradicate the ‘It can’t happen to me’ mentality and change the way people respond to armed intruders,” said Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. “We believe that individuals should be prepared for active shooter events and empowered to make their own life-saving decisions. Once empowered to make their own life-saving decisions, individuals must be trained in proactive active shooter response options, not a passive, mandated, one-size-fits-all response.”

Lowes said the class would provide knowledge to all types of residents, from healthcare professionals to the “everyday citizen.”

Anyone wanting to attend the class should contact Lowes at slowes@colletoncounty.org.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 2nd.