Crime Snippets

Handgun seized in traffic stop

Deputies were conducting a routine patrol on Jefferies Highway in Walterboro on Feb. 1st when they stopped a driver for not using a turn light properly while turning onto Bells Highway. That stop resulted in the driver being charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the deputies could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle while they were speaking to the driver and passenger. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a mason jar containing marijuana and a scale. They also discovered a handgun under the driver’s seat, the report states. Since the driver was prohibited from owning a firearm, he was charged with the unlawful carrying of a firearm. The marijuana and scales were taken as evidence.

Building found with bullet holes

Colleton deputies are investigating a shot that was fired into a building. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Wellston Circle residence when the homeowner said an unknown suspect shot the building. Two different exterior roll-up doors were struck with bullet holes. The deputy stated in an incident report that three different spots were found damaged by bullets. There are no suspects in this case, and the case is listed as malicious injury to property.

Student found with knife in bookbag

A student at a Colleton County, public school was suspended recently for 13 days after being caught with a knife on school grounds. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a school administrator called the sheriff’s office on Jan. 31st after being made aware that a student had a knife in his book bag. Deputies spoke with the student, who gave them a knife from inside his book bag. The student stated he was doing a science project with the knife from the night before school; however, the student had posted a video onto Instagram, showing him with the knife. The student was suspended for 13 days, upon a disciplinary hearing with the school district. He will also be charged with having a weapon on school grounds.