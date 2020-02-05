Crime Snippets

Man wanted in Georgia homicide caught in Walterboro

A man wanted in connection with the death of a Georgia law enforcement officer was taken into custody in Colleton County last week.

Jerry Jonathan Engham, 22, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody on Jan. 31st in Walterboro.

Engham is charged with vehicular homicide.

His arrest was made by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Marshall’s Office, the Walterboro Police Department, and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, Engham is accused of being the driver of a vehicle that led Georgia authorities on a pursuit on Jan. 23rd. This occurred in Long County, Georgia, near the city of Ludowici. During that vehicle chase, a patrol car being driven by a deputy with the Long County Sheriff’s Office left the roadway and crashed: the deputy driving that vehicle was killed.

Engham was taken into custody in Walterboro “without incident,” according to Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Colleton Detention Center, where he will await extradition back to Georgia.

In other Colleton County crime news:

Meth, marijuana seized in traffic stop

While on routine patrol on Jan. 29th, a deputy on routine patrol on Barracada Road in Walterboro saw a car operating without a brake light. That traffic stop turned into a series of events that ended with the confiscation of drugs. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, when the deputy stopped the vehicle, the driver said her driver’s license was suspended. The passengers in the vehicle also admitted to having marijuana and a digital scale and handed the items to the deputy. The deputy then began to search the vehicle and found a bag containing 5.8 grams of meth. One of the passengers claimed ownership of the meth: he was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center. The driver was arrested for Driving Under Suspension third offense and was given a ticket for having a defective brake light.

Dog fight prompts 911 call

Deputies were called to a Ridgeville-area house on Jan. 29th when a woman said she is fearful that her boyfriend’s pit bull will kill her dog. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman claimed that she let her dog outside when her ex-boyfriend’s dog attacked her dog. The woman also claimed that the man threatened to kill her if she called law enforcement about his dog. When deputies spoke with the man, he said he immediately separated the two dogs when the attack occurred, but said the woman “still got mad,” according to the report. There are already eviction processes in place for the man to leave the woman’s property. The deputies told the two people to stay away from each other until the eviction process was complete. No action was taken about the dogs fighting.

Deer cameras stolen

A Lodge resident reported on Jan. 28th that an unknown person stole hunting cameras from off of their property. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the victim said the two camouflage cameras are valued at $80. They were taken from a gate that led onto the wooded property. At the victim’s request, the property has been placed on direct patrol for additional surveillance.

Man cutting mattress leads to CDV call

Deputies were called to a Walterboro residence on Jan. 27th to a report of criminal domestic violence. On scene, deputies spoke to the female victim, who said her husband cut their mattress with a knife. He also threatened her with the knife, saying he was going to “cut her up just like he cut the mattress and kill her,” the report states. The woman also said that her husband is enlisted in the U.S. Military, and takes medication. She has to sleep “with one eye open” out of fear of her husband, especially when he drinks, the report states. The woman asked for help for her husband. While speaking to the husband, deputies stated in their report he was intoxicated. The man said he is upset that his wife is spending money on buying a new mattress and other items in the house. He also denied threatening his wife with the knife. The woman did pursue criminal domestic violence charges against her husband.