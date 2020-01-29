Crime Snippets

Drunken woman yells at 911-dispatcher

Deputies investigating a 911-emergency phone call ultimately charged a woman with unlawfully using 911 to report a fake crime. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, multiple calls came into the county’s 911-emergency call center on Jan. 23rd by a woman who was intoxicated. The woman was reporting a possible assault that had occurred at a Cottageville-area house. That alleged assault was investigated, and it was determined the woman was at fault: she allegedly bit people, the report said.

While deputies were responding to the woman’s 911-calls, she called again to say she was headed to a Charleston County house. The woman began to “use vulgar language” and was disrespectful toward the emergency dispatcher, the report states.

Because of her using slurred words and seemingly being intoxicated on the phone, Colleton authorities placed a “Be On The Lookout” for (BOLO) for the woman and sent a request to have a welfare check done at her residence, to ensure she made it home safely.

On Jan. 24th, S.C. Highway Patrol advised Colleton authorities that the woman had been taken into custody on “intoxication-related charges” for a DUI she was involved in.

The woman was being taken to Dorchester County Detention Center.

Speeding motorist admits to consuming at least 12 drinks

On Jan. 21st, a deputy was patrolling Cottageville Highway when he caught a motorist traveling at 87 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the deputy tried to stop the driver, the driver continued to speed and passed other vehicles, ultimately driving into the yard of a residence. The female driver was intoxicated, the report states, and told the deputy, “this isn’t going to be good.” While the deputy was interviewing the woman, the woman’s brother came from a nearby house and approached the deputy. According to an incident report, the deputy gave the man a “polite, but firm” order to step away from a traffic stop,” but the man refused. The man became more irate but did eventually return to the porch of the residence, leaving the deputy alone. The woman then said she had “at least 12” drinks. She also refused to take a sobriety test. However, the woman did give the deputy permission to search her vehicle. In that search, the deputy found an empty bottle of tequila. She eventually complied with a breath analyzer and blew a .17 percent: the legal limit is below .08 percent. The woman’s license was suspended and seized, and she was cited with a DUI, the report states.

Colleton man receives death threat

A Ridgeville resident contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 17th to report that he was being threatened. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the man said he received a text on Jan. 2nd from a person stating they were paid $50,000 to kill him. The unknown sender of the text also said they knew where he lived and what vehicle he drives. The texter/suspect then asked for $2,500 to not kill him. The deputy advised the caller that this was likely a scam and not to send any cash to the person. No other action was taken.

Disregarding stop sign leads to meth arrest

While on routine patrol on Jan. 18th, a Colleton County deputy spotted the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria disregarded a stop sign while exiting off of the Interstate 95 ramp into Walterboro. When the deputy approached the stopped vehicle, the deputy stated he recognized the driver from prior encounters with the man. Because of prior drug history with both the driver and the passenger, the deputy asked the Walterboro Police Department to send a K-9 cop to the site. The dog gave a positive alert at the hood of the vehicle. According to an incident report, deputies searched the hood of the vehicle and found a key holder. Inside the key holder, deputies located 2.1 grams of white powder that field-tested for meth. Deputies also found 1.4 grams of marijuana, along with a bag of needles, syringes, and scales. The male suspect was placed under arrest for possession of meth after he admitted that the drugs were his. The female was released from the scene.

Juvenile damages truck with BB gun

A Walterboro resident contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 19th to report that a juvenile purposefully damaged his vehicle with a B.B. gun. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the incident was caught on surveillance cameras on the man’s property. The man told deputies that he was outside when he heard an unknown object strike the passenger door of his vehicle. He then saw the juvenile neighbor walking through his yard, carrying a B.B. gun. The female juvenile was also seen pointing the gun at the direction of the man’s property. Deputies located the juvenile and spoke to her and her father. The girl said she didn’t think the gun would cause damage; however, the deputy said there were small chips of paint missing on the victim’s vehicle. There are no other updates on this case, as of press deadline.