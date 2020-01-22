Crime Snippets

Deputies investigate case of swindling where a man pretends to be a cop

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of swindling, where a male suspect is accused of pretending to be an officer and of then taking cash from an alleged victim.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 14th and reported that he gave a payment of $700 to the sheriff’s office under fraudulent pretenses. The victim said he had been contacted by a man named Thomas Livingston, who identified himself as being a deputy with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged deputy told the victim that he violated registering for the sex offender registry by not submitting a DNA swab. The alleged deputy/suspect then told the victim that he owed the sheriff’s office $1,517.75 that had to be made in partial payments: the man said the payments could only be given through One Vanilla pre-paid Visa card. The victim then went to Walgreens in Walterboro and purchased two prepaid Visa cards: one for $500 and a second for $200. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the two prepaid cards were given to the suspect, and the victim has not been able to reach the suspect since making the payment. The suspect was told how to file reports, the report states. No other information was available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Missing person found

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to Smoaks on Jan. 16th to a report of a missing person. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the missing woman had not been seen nor heard from since Jan. 15th, the day before. Law enforcement officers obtained a photo of the missing person and sent the information to other law enforcement agencies in the area. According to a report, the missing person was safely located.

Argument turns physical for Round O couple

Deputies are investigating a reported case of criminal domestic violence, third-degree, that occurred on Jan. 16th in Round O. The female victim in the case claimed that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument that turned physical. The woman claimed the man took her car keys, preventing her from leaving. She also said he grabbed her by the neck. The man, however, said the woman was hitting him, and he only grabbed her by the neck to prevent her from hitting him again. This case is still being investigated.

Woman caught, charged with meth

A Walterboro resident is charged with possession of meth after a deputy first stopped her for her car having a defective brake lamp. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the female suspect was stopped on Jefferies Highway for the defective brake lamp. When the deputy asked her if there was anything illegal in the car, she said no. However, she also gave consent to search the car. During the search, the deputy used a K9 officer to sniff the vehicle. The dog gave a positive alert to the vehicle, indicating drugs were in the car. Meth was then found, along with a glass pipe. In all, .66 grams were found, according to the report. The woman was charged and taken to jail.

Gas station employee accused of stealing and violating state lottery rules

An employee is accused of stealing money from her employer, which is a gas station in Walterboro. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office on Jan. 14th, the manager of the business called 911 and reported that an employee has repeatedly stolen funds from the business. The complainant also said the suspect was caught selling alcohol to an underage minor: during the illegal transaction, the suspect also undercharged the suspect, charging the minor $1 for a fountain drink instead of the amount for the 24-pack of beer, the report states. Additionally, the suspect is accused of wrongly selling lottery tickets. The suspect is now being investigated by both the sheriff’s office and by S.C. Lottery Commission.

Phone scam reported

Deputies are investigating a reported case of suspicious activity after a woman claimed someone called her, telling she had missed an appearance in federal court and was going to be arrested. The woman called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13th and said the identified suspect called her and said there was a “citation against her” for contempt of court after she missed a federal court case. The suspect told her the case involved sexual assault against a child: the woman told local authorities that she knew it was a scam because she had previously worked for S.C. Department of Mental Health. The suspect never asked the woman for money, because she ended the phone call, the report states. The woman was told to call local authorities if she was contacted again.

Shot dog found, no suspects at this time

Deputies were called to a residence in Smoaks on Jan. 13th when a man found that his dog had been shot. The dog’s owner said the dog had a gunshot wound on his right side, behind his shoulder. Deputies found the shot dog, lying along the wood line along with the property, the report states. There are no known suspects in this case.