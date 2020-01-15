Crime Snippets

Yemassee man sought after cutting woman during argument

Deputies are looking for a Yemassee man who will be charged with High and Aggravated Criminal Domestic Violence after he threatened to kill a woman with a knife.

According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies were called to Colleton Medical Center on January 4th. The female victim was at the hospital and was requesting help. She told law enforcement officers that she and the male suspect had been involved in a romantic relationship for a few years. On the prior day, Jan. 3rd, the two became involved in a verbal altercation. During that argument, the woman said the suspect went into the master bedroom. When she entered the bedroom, the man was holding a large kitchen knife and began to wave it at her. He then threatened to kill her if she did not leave. At that point, the two began to argue and the suspect “slashed” the woman’s left palm with the knife, she said. The man also took the woman’s cell phone so she could not call for help. The woman left the house and got into her vehicle; however, the suspect began beating on the vehicle and attempted to keep her from leaving, the report states. The woman left and went to the Yemassee Police Department. However, the department was closed. She then went to a gas station and called for help. The woman was transported to Colleton Medical Center for medical assistance. Deputies stated in the incident report that the suspect could not be located for an interview. However, deputies also stated that there was blood in the master bedroom. The suspect is going to be charged with CDV of a high and aggravated nature, the report states.

Two masked men try to burglarize business

Two masked suspects recently attempted to burglarize a local business. On Jan. 5th, deputies responded to the Quick Stop, located on Lowcountry Highway in Smoaks. The front glass frame of the front door was broken, but no entry was made into the business. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, video from the store’s surveillance system showed two masked people walk up to the business. One of the suspects threw a brick into the glass door. When the glass started to shatter, and the alarm went off, the suspects fled from the scene. This case remains under investigation.

Report on bathroom assault being investigated

Law enforcement officers were called to the Circle C on Augusta Highway on Jan. 5th when one man tried to choke another man in the restroom. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a verbal altercation began between the suspect and his girlfriend. The woman went into the convenience store to “start her workday,” the report states, and the suspect went into the restroom. While relieving himself, a second suspect entered the restroom with his 5-year-old son and began to choke the man. The two men fell to the floor, and the first suspect was placed in a chokehold, as the second suspect tried to render him unconscious, the report states. The first suspect was able to break free and fled the restroom. While the first suspect called 911 for help, the second suspect fled the scene with his son. Law enforcement officers are investigating this and have reviewed surveillance footage from the store.

Cottageville man to be charged with CDV

A Cottageville man is going to be charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence after assaulting a female victim. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, deputies were called to the Mars Oldfield Lane residence on Jan. 5th. The female victim in this incident told law enforcement officers that the male suspect was “coming off of a high” from taking meth was “acting paranoid,” the report states. The man then began to choke the woman and held her at knifepoint, while continuously hitting her in the head. The woman told deputies that the suspect ran into the woods before they arrived. She said she planned to seek help from the women’s shelter in Walterboro. Deputies did search the nearby woods for the suspect but could not locate him.

Child finds gun, brings it home

A gun was found at a residence on Sixth Street in Walterboro. The complainant and homeowner told deputies that his grandson found a firearm and brought it to his house. Deputies found the gun, which was rusty and unloaded. The man told deputies that when the weapon was brought into the house, it did have a round in the chamber, the report states. The weapon was taken to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and placed into evidence.