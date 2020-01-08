Crime Snippets

Attempted murder under investigation

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro on Dec. 22nd to a report of a gunshot victim. The victim told deputies he had just gotten home from work, to his residence in Smoaks, when he heard two black men arguing at a nearby club called “The Spot.” The man said he was looking at his phone, and he then heard “tires squealing,” followed by the sound of five or six gunshots. The man’s apartment is upstairs, above the club.

The man said he was shot in the hand

Deputies who responded to Colleton Medical Center stated in their reports that there were fragments of the projectile stuck in the man’s hand, and his hand was damaged from the gunshot wound. Additionally, five 9-mm shell casings were found in the roadway of his apartment. Blood was also found in front of the building, leading to the stairs and, subsequently, the man’s apartment. This case is being investigated as attempted murder, the report states.

Domestic violence case under investigation

Law enforcement officers are investigating a reported case of high and aggravated criminal domestic violence. The incident was reported on Dec. 21st when a deputy met with a woman who said she is scared of her son’s father. According to statements given to deputies, the suspect began waving a gun. The woman also said the man hit her in the stomach with a filled trash can, and also slammed her head into a window until she passed out. Additionally, the male suspect is accused of taking the woman’s phone and not giving it back to her, an incident report states. The woman was able to get her phone back and she then called 911.

Man hits woman with ashtray, sends her to hospital

An Islandton man is being charged with first-degree Criminal Domestic Violence after he allegedly hit his wife in the face several times with a glass ashtray, sending her to the emergency room. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 22nd, the woman and her husband began arguing over money and Christmas gifts. The husband/suspect is accused of then throwing a beer can at her and then hitting her multiple times in the face with a glass ashtray. The woman was taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, which included two severe lacerations under her right eye and cuts and bruises.

Neglected woman found, taken to hospital

Law enforcement officers are investigating a case of abuse or neglect to a vulnerable adult after being called to a Walterboro residence. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a Walterboro man called paramedics and said his mother was not in good health and needed paramedics. When paramedics arrived, they saw the woman was in pain and had been neglected: she had blood, fecal matter, urine, and puss on her, the report states. The woman’s fingernails were also starting to rot. This case is currently under investigation.

Drunken woman harasses boyfriend on Christmas Eve

An intoxicated female was at a Walterboro house on Dec. 24th, causing a scene, which prompted residents in the house to call 911 for help. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the woman repeatedly knocked on the complainant’s door and was kicking on it, trying to gain entry into his house. The woman told deputies that she was trying to talk to her boyfriend: the woman was described as having slurred speech and she smelled of alcohol. The woman was told to stay at her own house until she sobered up. When deputies left the scene, they were called a second time because the woman was back at the man’s house, causing another scene. She was placed into custody and charged with disturbing the peace.

Driver tries to flee before wrecks into ditch

On Dec. 28th, a deputy was on the way to pick up a “mental health order” on Augusta Highway when he saw a four-door sedan speeding. The driver accelerated and refused to stop for the deputy, with the driver continuing into Dorchester County. The man then unlawfully passed other cars and continued at a high rate of speed before he wrecked, going into a ditch. The driver was charged with improper passing, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without registration and license and possession of marijuana.