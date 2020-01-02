Crime Snippets

Cottageville man’s email to senator prompts investigation

A Cottageville-area resident contacted a South Carolina Senator via email, which led to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) being contacted. According to an incident report with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a lieutenant from the Behavioral Science Unit at SLED contacted the local sheriff’s office about a Walterboro resident sending an elected senator an email. The content of the email so concerned that the senator notified the SLED office, which in turn contacted the local sheriff’s office. According to the contents of a local incident report, the suspect believes he is being “burned by an unknown source” for more than a year. The suspect has contacted local law enforcement officers multiple times about the burns: those officers state in the incident report that they have been “dealing” with the man for more than a year. According to the officers’ statements in the incident report, the man’s burns range from slight skin irritation to burns that are characteristic of a third-degree, serious burn. The suspect has told local law enforcement officers that a stolen military weapon is burning him and he claims the weapon is also causing him to have sleep loss and hair loss. The man claims others have also experienced the same issues while in his presence, the report states. Deputies have gone to the man’s Cottageville-area house and have not experienced any of these issues, the report states. The deputies also stated that the suspect seems “coherent and with no comprehension skills,” and can function in his life. Further, the man claims to have spoken to a person at the Charleston Naval Weapons Station, who confirmed the military does have a weapon in their arsenal that utilizes EMPs to burn. Local deputies contacted the naval weapons station, who told them that the suspect had not contacted them and that no such weapon exists, the report states.

Since SLED has contacted the local sheriff’s office about this incident, any other inquiries made to the local law enforcement team by the suspect will be relayed to the SLED officer now involved and by a specific deputy with the sheriff’s office.

In other Colleton County crime news:

Stab wound victim won’t cooperate with cops

Law enforcement officers responded to a stab wound on Dec. 20th at an apartment complex in Walterboro. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Jefferies Highway apartment complex when paramedics first responded to a stabbing victim. A female witness told officers that she was at her house when she heard what “sounded like a truck,” the report states. When she looked out of her window, she saw a brown truck. Then, she said she locked her front door and went into her room. At that point, she said she heard a person walk into her house: the person was holding his chest. The woman asked the man where he had been, and replied, “none of your business,” the report states. The two argued for a few minutes, and she then noticed the man washing blood off of his chest. She called 911 as the man put tissue into the wound. Deputies noticed blood spots on the apartment floor. The man told deputies that he was drunk and fell onto a chair, which caused the stab wound,” the report states. However, deputies state the wound is the result of a puncture wound. The man refused to cooperate with law enforcement officers, and the case is considered closed at this time.

Man run over by car in dispute

Deputies responded to a Sniders Highway house on Dec. 20th after a person was assaulted. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken to Colleton Medical Center by paramedics with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies spoke to the victim’s mother, who said she has been arguing with a man who has been staying on her property for several weeks. That man, who is the suspect in this incident, began arguing with the woman’s son, who is the victim in this incident. The victim was struck by the suspect’s vehicle during an incident, the report states. Deputies went to Colleton Medical Center to speak with the victim, who said the suspect was arguing with his mother. The man said he began to record the argument before he was struck by the suspect’s car. The man received injuries to his foot in the incident. The victim said he would pursue charges against the suspect. According to the incident report, the suspect will be charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Food, gun, pills stolen in burglary

A house was burglarized on December 17th. An incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office states that an unknown suspect kicked in the front door of a Rivers Street house. “There was a clear show mark in the mud left on the lower-left portion of the door,” the report states. The door frame was also damaged in the break-in. According to the report, the homeowner told deputies that he has been out of state on a hunting trip. When he returned, he found the house burglarized. A bag of dog food was taken during the burglary, along with a black safe and a grill. Items in the living room were also thrown about the house and the freezer was left open, with meat stolen from inside the freezer, the report states. A prescription bottle of pain pills was also stolen, along with a 12-gauge shotgun.

This case is being actively investigated.

Round O woman walks into burglary in progress

A Round O homeowner called the sheriff’s office on Dec. 17th when they found their back door kicked in and then spotted an unknown man standing on their back porch. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the homeowners said they came home and found their back door kicked in. They then heard a loud noise, and they saw an unknown man standing on their back porch. The man had short black hair in his early 20s and 30s with a white and red bandanna around his head. The man then jumped over a white rope and took off in another vehicle that was waiting on him. Deputies said in the report that the back door was kicked in and the frame was damaged. They made note footprints on the back porch and also vehicle marks in the yard. This case is under investigation.

Father, son argument leads to 911-call

Deputies were called to a Walterboro house on Dec. 17th when a father and a son got into a verbal altercation. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the man said he began to argue with his son when the son became disrespectful. The man said his son admitted to using Xanax and vaping, without the father’s knowledge. The father said his son is obtaining these items from a Citgo gas station in Walterboro. The son was taken to a grandparent’s house for a while and deputies will investigate the claims against the gas station illegally selling items to the juvenile.