Crime Snippets

Colleton man charged with attempted bank robbery

A Colleton County man is charged with attempted bank robbery after passing a note to a teller, demanding money.

On Friday, Dec. 20th, at approximately 1:41 p.m., 911-emergency dispatchers were notified of a “hold up” alarm that had been tripped at the South State Bank, located along Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro. In that emergency call, a description of the suspect was given to law enforcement.

Responding officers then saw a white male walking into the front of the Friendly Inn on Jefferies Boulevard: the man matched the description of the suspect.

That man, identified as 31-year-old Travis Ian Glover, was detained while officers spoke to tellers and staff at the bank. According to statements given to law enforcement officers, Glover entered the bank and approached a teller, passing her a note. That note said he was armed and that he was demanding money. He did not receive any money in the attempted bank robbery, according to information released by Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department.

Glover was then charged and taken to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department and deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response and arrest of Glover, according to Stivender.

The South State Bank reopened on Friday after the incident occurred. No one was injured.

Shooting leaves one man wounded

Colleton County law enforcement officers were called to an Estates Drive residence in Walterboro on Dec. 16th for a reported shooting. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, authorities were called to that residence for a man who had a gunshot wound. When a deputy arrived, an officer with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was already on scene. That SLED officer was giving aid to the shooting victim, who was in the driveway. The deputy went to the back of the house and saw a wooden fence in the back yard. A small shed in the back yard had both doors open: inside that shed, the deputy saw a black handgun lying on top of paper towels, the report states. The deputy also stated in his report that a spent shell casing was found, along with a live round of ammunition and “blood on the floor of the shed.” The scene was secured. This case is still under investigation. The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

Man caught with a gun, booze inside car at Wal-Mart parking lot

A deputy who spotted a vehicle cross the centerline of Bells Highway ended up arresting a man for illegally having a firearm and an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the deputy initiated a traffic stop near Wal-Mart after first spotting the driver cross the centerline. The suspect continued to “drive through the parking lot,” with the deputy behind him until the driver came to a full stop in a parking space. The deputy said he could smell alcohol coming from the driver, and the deputy saw an open container of alcohol in his hand, between his legs, the report states. The man then told the deputy that he had a gun in the glove box of the vehicle. The deputy retrieved the pistol. A criminal history check of the suspect said he is prohibited from having a firearm in South Carolina because he is a convicted felon. The driver is also the suspect in a recent incident, where the suspect is believed to have fired several rounds from a handgun before leaving the scene.

Grossly drunk woman found lying in road

A woman who got very intoxicated at a Walterboro-area club was found lying in the roadway near a gas station. According to an incident report, a woman called 911 and reported that her female friend was left at the corner of Estates Drive and Jefferies Highway after drinking too much at a club called “Paradise.” The woman said she asked her friend to go with her, but she refused. A few minutes later, the same deputy was called to a report of a woman spotted lying in the roadway near the same location. When the deputy found the woman, she was intoxicated and yelling for help. The woman claimed to have been hit by a car and also said she was tossed out of a truck, the report states. The woman refused any medical attention and would not go to the hospital. She was eventually arrested for being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was taken to jail. At the jail, however, she became “very agitated” and began “hyperventilating,” the report states. The woman was taken to Colleton Medical Center. Hours later, her blood alcohol level was 2.42. She was released to the medical center for continued medical observation, the report states.

Hallucinations cause man to call 911, report satanic symbols on his car

A deputy was called to a Bells Highway residence in Walterboro on Dec. 19th when a person said someone was writing satanic symbols on his vehicle. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the man was “speaking in a loud voice,” and was unable to stand still. He was also walking around his vehicle, pointing at “normal wear and tear” marks on the vehicle and saying they were satanic symbols. He also told the deputy that whoever was writing on his car had just driven up to the property; however, the deputy documented in his report that there was only one vehicle in the driveway, and it was covered in frost. The man also picked up a “twig” from the yard and told the deputy that someone had put “this stump” in his yard as a sign. The man went on to say that there was a horse inside his vehicle and the horse had a cut neck, the report states. The deputy documented there were no mutilated horses inside the vehicle and there were no satanic symbols on the man’s vehicle, the report states. As the man continued to talk to the deputy, his “delusions” were becoming “darker and more violent,” the deputy said in his report. Because of this, the deputy took the man into custody and transported him to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation. He was admitted to the ICU for having “dangerous complications” with his blood sugar/diabetes levels, the report states.

No other action was taken.

Man breaks into house with baseball bat

Law enforcement officers are investigating an alleged attempted murder that occurred on Augusta Highway on Dec. 19th. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a sibling broke into the residence of another sibling. The victim told 911 dispatchers that she had locked herself in her room and was in fear of her safety. Once on scene, deputies could not find the suspect but learned the suspect was at the nearby mobile home. At that scene, deputies found the suspect. They also discovered that the suspect had broken into the other house using a bat, shattering a window. The woman was not injured in the incident.

Threats to “shoot up” school unfounded

Law enforcement officers were called to a Colleton County school last week when students reported that another student was threatening to shoot the school. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report, students told their P.E. teacher that another juvenile student in P.E. class put on a paintball mask and then said he was going to “shoot up the school.” The suspected juvenile also acted as if he had a gun in his bookbag while he was making these statements, the report states. The principal of the school and the School Resource Officer (SRO) were notified of the incident. The suspected student was searched by school staff and no weapon was found. The juvenile suspect admitted to putting on a mask but he denied saying he was going to shoot the school, the report states. No other action was taken.

Student caught with weapon on grounds

On Dec. 18th, officers were called to a Colleton County school when a student was found with a weapon. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher notified law enforcement officers that a student had a weapon in his possession. The deputy searched the student and found a Mace Brand Stun Light in his hooded coat. The contraband was seized. The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property.