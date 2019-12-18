Crime Snippets

Malnourished dogs seized, others found dead

Officials with two area law enforcement agencies are investigating a case of animal abuse at a private residence in Walterboro.

On Dec. 12th, law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office met with Colleton County Animal Control officials at a Walterboro residence to seize several dogs that were not being cared for. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, animal control officials were called to respond to the Pine Needle Drive residence, located outside of Walterboro’s city limits, because of several dogs that were either malnourished or dead.

“Given the state of the yard, I was concerned the homeowner was possibly deceased in the residence,” the responding deputy wrote in his report. While surveilling the property, another deputy began searching the house and discovered a side kitchen door unlocked. The deputy then “made the entry” and did a “protective sweep,” the report states. However, no one was inside the house. While inside the house, the deputy did discover animal feces scattered throughout the inside of the house.

This case is still under investigation.

Walterboro man threatens to kill wife, children

A Walterboro man is charged with high and aggravated criminal domestic violence for threatening to kill his wife and her children. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the Walterboro address on Dec. 9th to speak with a woman, who claimed her husband assaulted her and threatened her. The woman said the argument began when the suspect was making her youngest daughter clean the house and when she tried to talk to him about it, he grabbed the woman by the throat and threatened to kill her, the report states. As the woman tried to load her children and pack her clothes into a car, the man then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her and the children. The two have been married for four months, the report states. A second incident occurred on the day the woman reported the incident: during that incident, the man again threatened to kill them all and then slammed the woman’s leg in the door of her vehicle. The deputy took photos of the woman’s injury and spoke to the children, who witnessed the incidents.

Litterbugs toss trash, rat poison into neighbors’ property

A Walterboro man called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 9th to report that his neighbors have repeatedly been littering on his property and are now trying to kill his dog. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the man said his neighbors have been throwing garbage bags into his yard repeatedly for some time. Now, the plastic bag is containing rat poison, the report states. Additionally, the neighbors have been tossing eaten microwaveable frozen dinners into his yard across the property fence. The deputy explained how to press charges for littering, first offense.

Car, car keys stolen from city business

Law enforcement officers are investigating a burglary that occurred at Ryan’s Paint and Body Shop on Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, someone used a hammer to shatter the front window of the business to gain entry. Keys to customers’ cars were stolen, and one of the customer’s vehicle was taken. That car was a 2018 Dodge Ram. A safe was also stolen, which contained keys to vehicles and other office belongings.

Goat shot, killed in drive-by shooting

A goat was shot and killed in what is believed to be a random shooting. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a Walterboro man called 911 and reported that he heard a gunshot on Dec. 11th. The man said it was dark and he didn’t see anything at the time. When he went to check on his goats, however, one female goat had been shot in the shoulder. The goat was dead. According to an incident report, the goat was shot in the neck. In addition to the sheriff’s office responding, Colleton County Animal Control also responded to the scene. There are no shooting suspects at this time.

Shots fired, power pole found down

Law enforcement officers were called to Yemassee on Dec. 12th when a complainant heard “multiple shots” being fired, an incident report states. According to that report, which was filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who responded to the scene discovered “multiple shell casings” in the road. The deputy also found the Dominion Energy power line down. The spent shell casings were collected, and the case is ongoing. In a separate and unrelated case, deputies were also called to a Ruffin residence on Dec. 12th when a woman discovered that gunshots had damaged two of her mailboxes. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the woman said she heard the sound of a gun being fired and then saw a “dark-colored four-door sedan with a loud exhaust” leaving her property. Two of her mailboxes had been shot.