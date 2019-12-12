Crime Snippets

Fleeing driver caught with gun, cash, drugs

A Colleton County man is charged with several violations, including the unlawful carrying of a handgun after he tried to flee from local law enforcement officers. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a deputy was on routine patrol on Dec. 4th on Charleston Highway near Walterboro when he saw a vehicle make an improper turn. When the deputy tried to “catch up to the vehicle” to do a traffic stop, the suspect began to drive erratically and increased his speed, going onto Brittlebank Road. The suspect continued to flee from the deputy until the suspect stopped in a driveway on David Street in Walterboro. The man then got out of the vehicle and began to walk up to the deputy, the report states. The suspect was detained. The deputy learned that the suspect had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and also had a suspended license. The deputy also found a handgun and a bottle of pills on the front passenger floorboard, the report states. The gun was fully loaded. In addition to the gun, officers also seized three boxes of ammunition, which totaled 60 rounds.

In all, the bottles of pills included a total of 65 narcotics. A box of cash was also seized.

The suspect is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, unlawful possession of a handgun, and driving under suspension, second offense.

Man leaves woods and knocks on woman’s door

A man originally believed to be a burglary suspect was taken to an area hospital for medical attention after he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in Walterboro called 911 when she believed a man was trying to break into her house. The responding deputy saw a man sitting along the wood-line near the reported burglary location. While talking to the man, he admitted to being under the influence of narcotics and alcohol and said he was knocking on the woman’s door because he woke up in the woods and was cold. The man was seeking medical help; he told law enforcement officers. He was taken to Colleton Medical Center and was put on trespass notice at that property.

Pile of dog poo prompts 911 call

A Walterboro man called 911 last week to report that a large and unfamiliar pile of animal feces was found on his property. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the feces were at the bottom of the steps to his house. The man said he didn’t know of anyone or anything that would have done this to his property. The call was treated as a “vandalism” complaint, and the man was told to call the sheriff’s office if anything further was discovered.

Round O break-ins reported

Law enforcement officers responded to two different reported burglaries last week. In the first case, a Round O resident called 911 and said an unknown person had pried open her bedroom window. Nothing was stolen from the property, but deputies discovered a shovel that had been used to force open the window. While processing this scene, deputies were notified of three other potential houses in the Round O area that have been forced open.

Woman shot in arm while cutting grass

Deputies are investigating the discharge of a firearm in Walterboro that resulted in a woman being shot in the arm. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a Walterboro-area woman reported that she was cutting the grass when she heard a firearm discharge. The sound came from the woods near Tuskegee Airmen Drive, she said. Moments later, the woman said she was struck in the arm by a bullet that shew as a ricochet from the firearm. The woman said she believes hunters in the area south of Tuskegee Airmen Drive, she said. No suspects were located. The woman had a “one-inch hole” in the sleeve of her shirt, and there was “redness and acute swelling” on her arm. The report does not state that she went to the hospital or received medical treatment.