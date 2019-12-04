Crime Snippets

CCSO Tactical Team secures house, charges man with assault, kidnapping

A Walterboro man is charged with high and aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping after assaulting his girlfriend and then keeping her children locked in a house, away from her. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a house on Chestnut Road in Walterboro about a boyfriend and a girlfriend fighting. When the deputy arrived, he stated in his report that he “heard loud banging noises coming from inside.” The deputy stated he tried to open the front door and it was locked. He then heard a “loud crash” and a woman screaming. The deputy discovered a woman running out of the rear of the house, screaming. She said her boyfriend threatened to kill her and had also kicked her in the stomach. The woman said he was armed with a knife and that there also firearms in the house, the report states. The woman then began to scream that her two children were being held hostage inside the house. The deputies then formed “a tactical formation” and tried to enter the residence. The deputies “breached” the front door. Once the deputies were inside, the man refused to listen to law enforcement officers and remained non-compliant, the report states, and he refused to show his hands or get onto the floor of the house. He was taken into custody and taken to jail. While being patted down, deputies discovered cocaine on his clothes and found a large knife, the report states. The two children inside the house were not harmed, and they denied needing medical assistance.

Law enforcement notified local officials about possible child abuse. The man is charged with high and aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of cocaine, first offense.

Counterfeit bill found

Law enforcement officers were called to Coastal Electric Cooperative last week when a fake $50 bill was discovered. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the person who had the fake money said she received it from the Pak-A-Sak while buying items. Video footage from the store was pulled and reviewed. That video footage revealed a white man entering the store and buying $52 worth of gas, and used the fake money. Deputies are awaiting identification of the suspect.

Teen takes care, drives to GA

A teenage boy took a vehicle on a recent joy ride, leading local deputies to search for him. The 15-year-old teen is a foster child of a woman in Colleton County. The foster parent told law enforcement that the boy left the house after pretending to go to bed. He took a 2013 Toyota Highlander. Deputies tracked the teen’s cell phone and found him near Georgia. He was found by the Georgia Highway Patrol and placed into custody as a runaway juvenile.

Arson investigation

A Colleton County man is under investigation for arson. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, Colleton County Fire-Rescue and law enforcement officers responded to a residential fire on Round O Road on Nov. 27th. The property owner had just purchased the property: prior to the fire occurring, the property owner had asked fire-rescue personnel if they could burn down his property as a “training exercise,” the report states. This is now a suspected arson case. It is still under investigation.

Suspicious driver leads to multiple charges

While on routine patrol on Third Street in Walterboro on Nov. 28th, a sheriff’s deputy reported that the driver of an SUV “saw him and sped up,” rapidly turning away from the deputy onto nearby Poplar Street. The deputy stated in his incident report that he “remained stationary” and watched the driver, who exited the vehicle and “watched” the deputy. When the deputy exited his vehicle, the driver and the deputy exchanged a few questions, and the deputy asked for identification. When the driver could not provide the deputy with a license or ID, he was placed into “investigative detention,” the report states. During this time, the man consented to a search. The deputy then found eight plastic bags of marijuana in his pocket and ultimately discovered the man’s S.C. Identification Card: this revealed the man’s driver’s license was suspended. He also had three prior convictions within the last five years for driving under suspension. While searching the man’s vehicle, deputies found an AR Platform Pistol on the passenger seat.

The man was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; driving under suspension, third and subsequent offense; possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense; and the unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Large litter pile found in rural Colleton

Deputies with the sheriff’s office are investigating a large littering offense. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a Colleton man found about 75 used rubber tires dumped onto his property. The Islandton man said he did not know of any suspects, but the incident had occurred on his property within the last week, the report states.

This case is being treated as a littering charge that exceeds 500 pounds.