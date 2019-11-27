Crime Snippets

Moore charged with murder

A Colleton man is charged with the shooting death of another Cottageville-area man.

According to an arrest affidavit provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph E. Moore is charged with murder. Moore is accused of shooting to death Shawn M. Taylor on Nov. 23rd. The murder occurred on Nov. 23rd at a residence on Round O Road near Cottageville. According to that affidavit, Moore “willfully, unlawfully and with malice forethought” used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot the victim in the back. Law enforcement and fire-rescue personnel arrived on the scene and discovered the shooting victim inside the house. He was transported to Colleton Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moore was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Moore is also accused of providing false information to authorities about what occurred, according to the affidavit.

This murder is still under investigation.

Attempted murder under investigation

Law enforcement officials are investigating an attempted murder that occurred near Walterboro on Nov. 23rd.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the Cleveland Street area of Walterboro when multiple shots were heard. The deputy located five spent casings in front of a house at 201 Cleveland Street. He then saw blood on the front porch of that house. While securing the house, officials were notified that a man was at Colleton Medical Center with a gunshot wound. During an interview with law enforcement officers, the victim said he did not know who shot him. This case is under investigation.

Man impersonates GA officer taken to jail

Deputies who initially went to a Walterboro house to investigate a domestic dispute ultimately arrested a person for impersonating an officer and for the unlawful carrying of a handgun. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the deputy was called to a Hampton Street house in Walterboro on Nov. 24 when an anonymous caller reported a domestic disturbance. That caller claimed to have heard someone yelling for help, and then saw a black woman walking on the shoulder of the road who was being followed by a Ford Mustang. While in the vicinity, the deputy saw a man trying to wave down motorists. The Georgia man said he and the Walterboro woman had gotten into a domestic dispute. The man then identified himself as being an officer and said he had a pistol in his car. The man was intoxicated. The man then tried to “position himself behind” the officer and had to be ordered to stand in front of the deputy’s car, the report states. The man then started using profanities. He was placed under arrest for disturbing the peace. While speaking with the man, he gave the deputy a fake Georgia law enforcement card. He was ultimately charged with domestic violence, third-degree, unlawfully carrying a pistol, impersonating a law enforcement officer and disturbing the peace.

Teen shot in head with BB gun

A 16-year-old Walterboro teen was taken to Colleton Medical Center for being shot in the head with a BB gun. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile said he was at his father’s house and was playing with a friend by shooting at each other with the gun. The teen was shot in the head. The teen’s mother said she believed it was an accident and no charges were filed.